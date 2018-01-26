How to use black garlic at home

Time to stock your pantry with black garlic, and stat.

Once an ingredient found only in Asian kitchens or the larders of intrepid chefs who love its funky, savory flavors, black garlic looks like the zombie-fied version of normal grocery-store varieties. But look, and smell, closer. The papery exterior looks sickly brown, but it protects an interior as black as tar (and nearly as sticky). It is rich in umami and funk, without the sharp hotness of standard-issue garlic.

But what is it? When run-of-the-mill garlic is fermented and aged over the course of weeks, it slowly transforms into black garlic, which tastes like a magical, complex combo of figs, balsamic vinegar, dried mushrooms and confit garlic. Unlike the pungent fresh stuff, it's mellow yet deeply intriguing. It's not that hard to make black garlic at home, in fact - some YouTube videos show that all you need is a rice cooker with a "keep warm" setting and several weeks - but you can also find it in local shops, like Spice House in Old Town, Whole Foods and Eataly, as well as online.

Seek it out, and you'll want to use it on everything.

Recently, I used a whole head of black garlic in a homemade pad Thai. Emerging from its skin, the soft, silky garlic became a paste almost instantly, making it easy to incorporate with the fish sauce for the dish. Ultimately, the garlic's contribution was a natural sweetness and earthiness that complemented the funk of sharp fish sauce, softening the bright edges of the dish into something complex and memorable. For pancetta-wrapped pork loin, I sauteed some spinach in a simple paste of black garlic and oil before rolling the meat over the veg, which added a deep, dark flavor to the pork not achievable with rosemary, thyme or other aromatic herbs.

What else can you use it for? Anywhere you'd use regular garlic - try blending black garlic and butter for a compound butter perfect for a tub of popcorn, or turn it into a schmear with some cream cheese for a chef-y addition to your brunch spread.

From $6.99 at The Spice House, or market price by the pound (about $3 a bulb) at Eataly.

Spice House, 1512 N. Wells St., thespicehouse.com; Eataly, 43 E. Ohio St., eataly.com; Whole Foods, multiple locations, www.wholefoodsmarket.com.

