How TBOX grew into Chicago's most notorious bar crawl

When the TBOX bar crawl began in 1996, it was nowhere near Wrigleyville. There was no cereal in sight, either, and certainly no big crowds.

In fact, at the first bar of the first crawl, Chris Festa was totally alone.

Sitting on a pub stool at Goose Island, nursing a couple Honker’s Ales, he waited for someone to show up to his first 12 Bars of Xmas crawl, the event he had organized as the successor to the discontinued-from-his-apartment Festapalooza.

So far, attendance numbered just one.

Then, after about 45 minutes, two friends showed up, making for a three-man crowd. Now, after 22 years of annual crawls, those three are still part of the TBOX crowd — along with about 15,000 other people.

Festa, once the lone man at the bar, remains at the wheel.

“When I started, I’m fairly certain there were no other commercial bar crawls in the U.S. Maybe a handful, but definitely not in Chicago. And I think in the last two or three years, there have been about 200 or 300 in Chicago alone,” Festa said.

For better or worse, TBOX has grown into a part of modern Chicago lore. The long-running, well-attended bar crawl practically takes over Wrigleyville all day. The festivities also have a reputation throughout much of the city — even if it’s one that elicits a groan.

On dating apps, Festa said he has seen bios dictating, “If you love TBOX, swipe left.” (He finds this funny.) He’s heard from friends and attendees who have planned their family holiday visits earlier in December in order to coincide with the bar crawl. More than 150 married couples have contacted him throughout the years to say they met at TBOX.

“We don’t have any divorce stats, but we know there have been a lot of couples,” he said.

Like any long-standing institution, after 22 years, TBOX event has developed its own traditions and a blurry mythology, one of cereal-strewn streets, Steve Bartman and impromptu closings of Clark Street. In the interest of a little history lesson before TBOX 2018, here’s a chronology of how one man’s social calendar turned into the city’s biggest — and most notorious — bar crawl.

1996 — The inaugural crawl

Festa had moved to Chicago temporarily for work in 1993, and he fell in love with the city and eventually requested a full-time transfer.

In particular, he loved bar crawls. After planning crawls for his office on occasion, TBOX represented his first attempt to organize something more official.

“At the (second) bar, though, there were about 15 or 20 people … Some people thought it was maybe too early, because it was at 4 o’clock in the afternoon,” Festa said. “Which is ironic, because eventually it started at 8 a.m. for awhile.” (It now begins at 10 a.m.)

1998 — Warm weather & cellular telephones

After another successful showing of about 50 to 60 people in 1997, some “freakishly” warm weather and fancy new technology helped draw another level of crowd.

“I think it was 68 or 70 degrees, and there were over 100 people there to start, and we finished with about 350 people,” Festa said. “People were emailing it around. People were starting to have the old cell phones with the antennas, so they were calling friends to come.”

From spring 1999 through 2001, Festa worked for a dot-com (the late ’90s!) in San Jose, but he would return for TBOX every year. TBOX became his “lifeline” to Chicago.

1999 — The move to Wrigleyville

With crowds larger than smaller Lincoln Park bars could contain, TBOX moved to Wrigleyville for the first time.

“We began at a bar called Lakeview Links. It’s condos now,” Festa said.

2002 — Return to Chicago

After bad luck and a downturn in dot-coms (the early ’00s!), Festa was still in California but “deciding what to do with my life.” At the same time, a married pair of Festa’s friends needed a long-term house-sitter in Wrigleyville.

“I felt like that was my sign to come back to Chicago,” he said.

Festa moved back in May 2002 and decided to put more into planning TBOX. “At peril to my job,” he admitted.

Traditions were becoming more official. Sharpie numbers on guests’ hands had turned into printed, numbered badges, the early seeds of TBOX’s Royal Court. “Cereal shots” had swollen into cereal showers, covering the streets.

Final attendance was nearly 2,000 people, and Festa said he thought, “I’m kind of onto something.”

2003 — Bartman touches TBOX, too

By fall 2003, Festa had quit a tech-consulting job and started a T-shirt company. (“When someone wants to go into business, but they don't really know what they want to do, a lot of people just start making T-shirts,” he said.)

Meanwhile, his house-sitting gig had become more permanent — it would eventually last five years — and the Cubs were, improbably, on the brink of a World Series berth.

Dusty Baker managed the 2003 team, so Festa put “In Dusty We Trusty” on a shirt. The slogan nearly changed his life (and TBOX).

“Business was totally booming. We were selling thousands of shirts. I was on the radio, TV, tons of articles. And then, (Steve) Bartman,” he said. “My business went to like, zero.”

In the eighth inning of Game 6 of the National League Championship Series, Bartman reached for a foul ball and disrupted a potential play. The Cubs lost a three-run lead in the game and would go on to lose the Championship series, and the now 15-year-old incident has lived in Cubby infamy.

“If (the Cubs) had gone to the World Series, I was going to be in a MasterCard commercial, the Cubs were going to buy a bunch to carry in Wrigley Field,” he said. “I’ve forgiven Steve Bartman, but literally, I might have just bailed on TBOX if not for the Cubs incident. My life might have taken a whole different path.”

In need of income, Festa said he figured he’d try to charge for TBOX. Attendance stayed steady, and the event yielded a little more than 2,000 ticket sales at $5 each. That marked the beginning of TBOX as a commercial bar crawl.

2007 — Coronation at the Cubby Bear

The Cubby Bear invited TBOX to bring its opening and closing ceremonies to the bar, promising the stage for hosting and carte blanche to throw cereal, which had become a nuisance as crowd sizes grew. The bar was packed, and Metromix CLTV streamed the opening ceremonies live on-site. The ceremonies have been there ever since.

“That was one of the things that made me think we had really arrived,” Festa said. (Another sign? Festa got his drinks comped at TBOX bars for years following its rise in the neighborhood.)



2011 — TBOX-ing it to the streets

After TBOX hit the 10,000-people mark in 2010, 2011 was another big jump, up 60 percent to 16,000. That year also marked the beginning of the end for Festa’s ability to operate free of governmental oversight.

“I think I’m safe to talk about this part, because I’ve been a good citizen with the city. There were so many people that they closed down Clark Street. I had some security and stuff, but at that point, I still didn’t have to get a permit or anything. I didn’t have to talk to anybody.”

“So I was on the second floor of John Barleycorn, and my friend was at the window. He said, ‘Festa, you gotta come look at this.’” They had closed off Clark Street, and they were re-routing the 22 bus. The street was just filled with people. And I was like, oh my God, I’m going to be in a lot of trouble.”

2012 — TBOX breaks the high score

Despite the bus incident of the previous year, TBOX still operated unrestrained in 2012. This year would be the end of that, thanks to the largest crowd in TBOX history: estimated between 30,000 and 35,000 people.

“We don’t have official numbers. Not all of them were registered. Not all of them paid. A lot of them did, but it ended up being just crazy. It went from about 16,000 (in 2011) to almost doubling,” he said. “We were somewhat prepared, but all the major streets around Wrigleyville were closed down. We were a little overwhelmed.”

At 12:26 a.m., after TBOX had concluded, police came to former Wrigeyville bar Red Ivy in response to a reported attack, after one patron stabbed another in the neck with a broken bottle.

While the attacker was not a TBOX attendee and the event happened following the party, the associated publicity didn’t help on top of the unexpectedly massive crowds.

2016 — Cubs hangover

The Cubs broke their infamous World Series drought in 2016, and in doing so, broke the will of Wrigvillians to continue drinking: Festa said TBOX saw its largest attendance dip after the Cubs hoisted hardware that fall.

“Everybody was so partied out, and everybody had spent so much money. There was a celebration that I could just never compete with — TBOX could never top,” he said.

Present day — TBOX 4EVR

These days, TBOX attendance has remained consistent, even if some things about the celebration have changed.

For one, Festa now works with the East Lakeview Chamber of Commerce, as well different government agencies for permits and security.

“It’s kind of grown up to be a real event,” he said.

Cereal no longer litters the streets; the shots happen in designated kiddie pools to catch the excess. The event itself is no longer really a bar crawl — “We gave up on trying to direct people where to go,” Festa admitted.

And, what was once a group full of TBOX trailblazers and Gen X’ers has turned into a multi-generational crowd full of younger first-timers, plus longtime attendees who make the trip to Chicago from the suburbs or even other states. Festa said about 20-percent of TBOX ticket sales come from out-of-staters, and he knows many longtime attendees who book a babysitter to hit the Clark-Street crawl.

“It’s the one time a year that a lot of them let loose,” he said.

As he sees it now, Festa said he’ll keep TBOX going “as long as people like it, and as long as it’s worth my time (financially).” He understand maintaining the spirit of long-running events can be challenging.

“A lot of great events in Chicago that you thought were invincible and thought would be around forever, they either change or diminish. Like the Taste of Chicago, they’ve really scaled down a lot,” he said.

“I can always remember that first year, I was alone, so that could happen again someday. Hopefully it won’t.”

TBOX 2018: 12 Bars of Xmas bar crawl

10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8

Wrigleyville

Tickets: $33.33. eventbrite.com

Ticket pickup in multiple locations through day-of, check tbox.org/pickup for locations and times.

Complete details: tbox.org

