How to stuff and roll pork for a stunning Christmas roast

My penchant for tucking recipe notes, menus and snapshots into my cookbook pays off in dividends later. Searching for ideas for holiday meals, I discovered a menu I cooked for college friends: pistachio-stuffed pork with Brussels sprouts and homemade grapefruit sorbet for dessert.

Madeleine Kamman’s 1976 gastronomic memoir, “When French Women Cook,” inspired the meal. Early in my career, I took classes with Kamman in Chicago and in her home in Annecy, France. I remain a fan of her terse, academic style. I can hear her French-accented instructions with every recipe; I’m a better cook when I listen to her.

This year, I’ll make a tribute version of her stuffed pork. Tribute, because pork has changed so much since she wrote the original recipe. Because today’s pork is far leaner and therefore easy to overcook into dryness, the cooking time is almost half of Kamman’s recommendation. Older cookbooks call for higher temperatures, but today the National Pork Board recommends a finished internal temperature between 145 and 160 degrees.

A boneless pork loin makes a beautiful holiday presentation and delivers a light pork flavor. The stuffing of mild sausage and salty pistachio nuts pleases everyone. Kamman combines black pepper with sweet spices to season the filling and the exterior. Be sure the butcher leaves about 1/4 inch of fat on the top of the roast to help retain moisture.

These days I often prefer roast pork shoulder to the leaner loin. My local butcher removes the bones and butterflies the muscles so I can easily spread the sausage stuffing over the meat and roll it into a compact roast. Pork shoulder takes longer to cook than the lean loin, but there’s little worry of overcooking. The roast also reheats beautifully.

I recognize that shoulder, with its various darker-colored muscles and pockets of fat, may not be everyone’s cup of tea, especially at the holidays, so I consider the audience. Ditto for food with spice — some family members like a bit of heat, others decidedly do not.

So the choice is up to the cook — loin with a savory sausage and pistachio filling, or shoulder stuffed with spicy sausage, pine nuts and cilantro. I posit that the loin makes a stunning Christmas holiday dinner, while the shoulder could be the coup de grace for a midnight New Year’s Eve feast peppered with craft beers and loud music.

Always looking for a way to squeeze in more fruits and vegetables, I add quince and pearl onions to my sheet pans full of roasting Brussels sprouts. Quince makes a rare appearance in the produce section at this time of the year. In the Middle East and Mexico, quince fruit is often turned into jams and fruit pastes. Here, I use it like a super-firm, pear or apple and roast it with a coating of oil and herbs.

Changing tastes mean I’ll even add some spice to our cooked cranberry relish. A little smoky chipotle chile adds a savory element that pairs great with the roast loin or the shoulder variation. Just add the chile cautiously, so the tart cranberry remains the star.

An electric carving knife proves the key to successful roast carving. I’m lucky. Mine is a gift from my new son-in-law. Welcome to the family and to many holiday meals together — savory and spicy.

Christmas dinner menu

Sausage and pistachio-stuffed roast pork loin

Herb-roasted Brussels sprouts with quince

Baked sweet potatoes with herb butter

Chipotle cranberry relish

French bread and butter

Sausage and pistachio-stuffed roast pork loin

Prep: 30 minutes

Cook: 2 hours

Makes: 8 servings

Have the butcher leave about ¼ inch of fat on the roast. Also, ask him or her to butterfly the roast so that it opens out like an unfolded letter.

8 ounces mild Italian sausage, removed from casing

1 cup shelled, salted, natural pistachio nuts, roughly chopped

½ cup fresh breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage or 1 teaspoon ground sage

1 recipe five-spice blend, see below

Salt, pepper to taste

1 boneless top loin pork roast, about 4 pounds

¼ cup port wine or red wine or more broth

1 ½ cups low-sodium chicken broth

3 tablespoons flour dissolved in 3 tablespoons cold water

Fresh parsley

1 Mix sausage, nuts, breadcrumbs, chives, parsley, sage, 1 tablespoon of the spice blend and 1 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Season with plenty of black pepper.

2 Heat oven to 325 degrees. Untie pork roast and lay it out flat on your work surface. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Pat the pork sausage mixture in an even layer over the opened up pork roast. Fold the edges over the roast, and roll the roast into a compact shape to enclose the filling. Tie the roast in several places to make a compact shape.

3 Place the roast in a lightly oiled large roasting pan. Rub the roast on all sides with the remaining spice mixture and salt. Roast, 1 hour. Rotate the pan. Continue cooking until an instant-read thermometer inserted in thickest portion of roast registers between 140 and 145 degrees, usually 20 to 30 minutes more.

4 Transfer pork to a carving board. Tent with foil, and keep warm.

5 For pan gravy, use a spoon to remove excess fat from the pan juices. Set roasting pan over medium heat on the stovetop. Add the wine, and boil and stir to scrape up any browned bits from bottom of pan. Whisk in chicken broth and dissolved flour. Whisk constantly until sauce is smooth and thickened. Season with salt and pepper. Pour into a serving dish.

6 Serve the roast thinly sliced with a drizzle of the pan gravy. Garnish with parsley

Five spice blend: Mix 2 teaspoons each freshly ground black pepper, nutmeg and ground ginger with 1 teaspoon cinnamon and 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves. Store in a jar with a tight-fitting lid.

Nutrition information per serving: 453 calories, 20 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 144 mg cholesterol, 10 g carbohydrates, 2 g sugar, 56 g protein, 256 mg sodium, 2 g fiber

Spicy sausage and pine nut-stuffed roast pork shoulder

Prep: 30 minutes

Cook: 3 hours

Makes: 10 to 12 servings

Have the butcher leave about ¼ inch of fat on the roast. Have the butcher remove the bones and butterfly the pork roast so that it opens out like an unfolded letter.

8 ounces spicy Italian sausage or pork chorizo, removed from casing

1 cup pine nuts or chopped pecans (or a combination)

½ cup fresh breadcrumbs

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon each: ground cumin, freshly ground black pepper

1 boneless pork shoulder roast, about 4 pounds

¼ cup dark beer or more broth

1 ½ cups low-sodium chicken broth

3 tablespoons flour dissolved in 3 tablespoons cold water

Fresh cilantro for garnish

1 Mix sausage, nuts, breadcrumbs, cilantro, chives, parsley, ½ teaspoon of the salt, cumin and pepper in a small bowl.

2 Heat oven to 325 degrees. Lay pork roast out flat on work surface with fat side down. Pat the pork sausage mixture in an even layer over the opened up pork roast. Fold the edges over the roast and roll the roast into a compact shape to enclose the filling. Tie the roast in several places to make a compact shape.

3 Place the roast in a lightly oiled large roasting pan. Sprinkle with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Roast, 1 hour. Rotate the pan. Continue cooking until an instant-read thermometer inserted in thickest portion of roast registers between 160 and 165 degrees, usually 1 ½ to 2 hours more.

4 Transfer pork to a carving board. Tent with foil and keep warm.

5 For pan gravy, use a spoon to remove excess fat from the pan juices. Set roasting pan over medium heat on the stovetop. Add beer, and boil and stir to scrape up any browned bits from bottom of pan. Whisk in chicken broth and dissolved flour. Whisk constantly until sauce is smooth and thickened. Season with salt and pepper. Pour into a serving dish.

6 Serve the roast thinly sliced with a drizzle of the pan gravy. Garnish with cilantro.

Nutrition information per serving (for 12 servings): 241 calories, 16 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 59 mg cholesterol, 5 g carbohydrates, 1 g sugar, 21 g protein, 351 mg sodium, 1 g fiber

Chipotle cranberry relish

Prep: 20 minutes

Cook: 20 minutes

Makes: about 3 cups

Use the cut-up fresh pineapple found at supermarket salad bars to help minimize the kitchen prep. Start with the smaller amount of chipotle puree, and adjust to taste.

1 small navel orange

1 bag (12 ounces) fresh cranberries, rinsed

2 cups diced fresh pineapple

1 cup sugar

1/3 cup dried cranberries

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 to 1 1/2 teaspoons pureed canned chipotles in adobo to taste

1/4 teaspoon each: ground cinnamon, salt

Pinch each ground: cloves, allspice

1 Grate the zest from the orange into a large, heavy-bottomed saucepan. Dice the rest of the orange into ½ inch pieces and add to the pot. Stir in remaining ingredients. Heat to a boil, then cover with the lid for about 5 minutes, so the condensation dissolves the sugar crystals on the side of the pan.

2 Uncover and boil gently, stirring often, until thickened, about 15 minutes. (Most of the cranberries will burst.) Remove from the heat. Refrigerate, covered, overnight or up to 1 week. Serve at room temperature.

Nutrition information per ¼ cup serving: 108 calories, 0 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 28 g carbohydrates, 24 g sugar, 0 g protein, 136 mg sodium, 2 g fiber

Herb-roasted Brussels sprouts and quince

Prep: 25 minutes

Cook: 45 minutes

Makes: 6 to 8 servings

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons dried basil

1 teaspoon dried leaf thyme

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 pounds medium Brussels sprouts, ends trimmed, halved

2 quinces (12 ounces total) quartered, cored, cut into ½-inch pieces (can substitute Bosc pears)

1 large or 2 medium apples, such as Jonathan, quartered, cored, cut into 1-inch chunks

1 bag (10 ounces) frozen pearl onions

¼ cup olive oil

1 Heat oven to 375 degrees. Have 2 large oiled baking sheets ready. Mix salt, basil, thyme and pepper in a small bowl.

2 Put half of the Brussels sprouts, quince, apple and onions on each baking sheet. Drizzle each sheet with 2 tablespoons of the oil, and toss to coat everything with oil. Sprinkle half of the spice mixture over each sheet, and toss to coat the vegetables with the spices.

3 Bake, stirring once or twice, until Brussels sprouts are fork-tender and nicely golden, 35 to 45 minutes. Serve hot.

Nutrition information per serving (for 8 servings): 146 calories, 7 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 20 g carbohydrates, 7 g sugar, 4 g protein, 323 mg sodium, 5 g fiber

Date cake tastes like holidays, will make you forget fruitcake jokes »

13 special wines (and 1 special glass) for last-minute gifts »

Chicago's bakeries: A monthlong look at the area's best baked goods »