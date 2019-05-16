How shrimp cocktail's long slurpable history began with oysters at least 130 years ago

It doesn't matter if you're sitting swell in a fancy steakhouse or crowded around a booth at any random bar and grill in America, order a shrimp cocktail in 2019 and you have a fair idea about what's coming: a collection of plump shrimp perched along the perimeter of a wide glass, with cocktail sauce poured in the middle. Grab a shrimp, dip it in the sweet and — depending on the amount of horseradish within — spicy red sauce and feast.

Though millions of dinners have started this way, stare long enough at the dish and you'll eventually realize that so much about the shrimp cocktail makes so little sense. How did the name of a spirit-heavy drink become affixed to a nonalcoholic sauce? Why is it often presented in a glass instead of in a bowl or on a plate? And why do we go mad for the stuff, even though cocktail sauce is mostly bulked out with ketchup? How can the condiment Chicagoans proudly declare unfit to touch a hot dog make perfect sense when paired with pricey seafood?

I'm not the first to question the culinary merits of cocktail sauce. James Beard, the acclaimed mid-20th-century cookbook author whose name now graces a foundation and the national culinary awards, referred to cocktail sauce as the "red menace" in his book "James Beard's Simple Foods." His disdain is palpable, as he describes it as "a dreadful invention loaded with tomato and garlic and onion that, to my mind, is the worst thing that ever happened to the oyster."

While you may or may not agree with his assessment, he is right about one thing: Cocktail sauce used to be more closely associated with oysters than with shrimp. It wasn't until the 20th century and modern freezing technology that shrimp became more than a seaside treat, as Waverley Root explains in "Food": "Shrimp are highly perishable; they die quickly after being taken from the water and decay quickly after dying. In consequence there was formerly no commercial shrimp fishing, for the catch could not be delivered in edible condition more than a few miles from the place where it was taken."

Oysters, on the other hand, were plentiful at restaurants almost all over the country in the 19th century. John Mariani in "The Dictionary of American Food and Drink" claims that Americans at the time were "oyster mad." So many bivalves were shipped on stagecoaches between Baltimore and Ohio that the route was dubbed the Oyster Line. According to "The Oxford Companion to Food" by Alan Davidson, the 19th century was "the period of supreme happiness" for "American oyster-lovers." Oysters reached peak popularity in 1895, when 170 million pounds of them were harvested in America. That number has steadily decreased since then.

This means that if you want to understand the history of the shrimp cocktail, you first need to deal with the oyster cocktail. Mariani, once again in "The Dictionary of American Food and Drink," seems confidant that the oyster cocktail was created in "1860 by a San Francisco miner who dipped his oyster in ketchup." However, he doesn't supply the name of the miner, or where he got the information. I couldn't help but wonder if this was just an apocryphal tale, which had been passed down and repeated in endless newspaper articles over the years.

Plus, it's not until the early 20th century that the oyster cocktail starts regularly popping up in cookbooks. There's no mention of the dish in the original 1896 edition of "The Boston Cooking-School Cook Book" by Fannie Merritt Farmer. But by the third edition in 1918, the cookbook had not one but three recipes for oyster cocktail. It's the recipe for "oyster cocktail III" that looks most familiar to us today, as it calls for a combination of "tomato catsup," lemon juice, chopped shallot, Tabasco sauce, salt and grated horseradish root.

While the Merriam-Webster dictionary doesn't have an entry for oyster cocktail or shrimp cocktail, it does have one for cocktail sauce, which it says was first used in print around 1902. This checks out with the Chicago Tribune's archives, where a Feb. 9, 1902, advertisement touts "Snider's cocktail sauce pints" (available for only 23 cents, by the way).

As for its name, the late 19th and early 20th century happen to coincide with the era when people loved to affix the word cocktail to all sorts of objects. That's when women started wearing cocktail dresses to go to cocktail parties, where they listened to cocktail pianists and set their cocktail glasses on cocktail tables. Considering all of this, the obvious logical leap is that cocktail sauce, and thus the oyster cocktail and shrimp cocktail, got its name because it was served at one of these events. (Or, perhaps, at a cocktail lounge.)

But as I kept digging in the Tribune's archives, I came across an article that disproved this assumption. On Thursday, July 4, 1889, the Chicago Daily Tribune (as the paper was known then) reprinted an article from the New York Sun titled "Gastronomical Tips from California." The text mostly focuses on the ramblings of a San Franciscan man at Delmonico's, a popular restaurant just a few blocks from Wall Street. (That establishment, which first opened in 1837, is still in business today.) What's strange, besides the fact that journalists used to print the unverified opinions of people at fancy restaurants, is how the man describes the oyster cocktail not as a dish, but as a drink: “Yes, a dash of absinthe is good in a cocktail, but there is a cocktail we get in San Francisco that knocks out any of your cocktails here. It's the oyster cocktail.”

The unnamed man then goes on to detail how to construct the concoction: “Put half a dozen to a dozen small oysters into a goblet or beer glass, with enough of the liquor to cover them. Salt, pepper, catsup, a dash of Tobasco sauce, half a spoonful of Worcestershire, two or three spoonfuls of vinegar, and sometimes a pinch of horseradish. Stir it up with a spoon and drink it down. … The oyster cocktail is as much of an institution in San Francisco as the whisky cocktail is here."

This story is backed up by noted cocktail historian David Wondrich. "It was touted as a morning bracer and consumed as a cocktail," wrote Wondrich in an email about the oyster cocktail. "You usually found it in bars, but some fishmongers also served it and even, in San Francisco, anyway, some street peddlers, who sold it at 10 cents a glass." He notes that the drink dates back to San Francisco in the 1860s (score one point for Mariani), before slowly moving across the country. "It finally reaches New York in 1889, whereupon, New York being New York, it is promptly claimed as a local invention, attributed to the Manhattan Club."

As for the oyster cocktail’s decline, Wondrich has a theory: "You hear of (the oyster cocktail) served pretty frequently through the 1930s, then less and less, and it seems to have petered out in the 1950s, as pollution took its toll of oyster beds and oyster prices shot up."

The reduction in oysters also coincided with the time when the modern shrimp industry kicked into high gear. The first mention of shrimp cocktail I could dig up was in an advertisement in the Chicago Daily Tribune on Nov. 30, 1914, for the daily menu at The La Salle inside the (sadly now demolished) La Salle Hotel. Along with Hungarian beef goulash and turkey cutlets with asparagus tips, you'll find "fresh shrimp cocktail."

Of course, the thing about this variation is that you can't chug cooked shrimp like you can raw oysters, which explains why something that started as a drink morphed into the dish we know today. Since it doesn't need to be consumed in one go, chefs also began to present the sauce and the seafood separately.

These days, the original oyster cocktail has far more in common with the Mexican seafood cocktail (coctel de mariscos) than any shrimp cocktail you'll find in a steakhouse. (As in English, the Spanish word “coctel” means both a mixed alcoholic drink and a seafood dish.) Coctel de mariscos is almost always served as a tall glass with the seafood mixed with a sauce that often includes tomatoes, lime juice, Worcestershire sauce and, of course, a little ketchup.

Considering the word “cocktail” originated in English (Wondrich believes its definition as a drink began in late 18th-century England), it makes sense that the oyster cocktail originated first with English speakers in the United States, before making its way south to Mexico. Of course, fresh seafood and tomatoes have been plentiful in Mexico for eons, so who's to say the dish didn't start there even if it went by a different name?

I tried in vain to figure out when the Mexican coctel de mariscos first appeared. I reached out to Rick Bayless, chef and co-owner of Mexican restaurants Frontera Grill and Topolobampo among others, who thought my hunch that it was inspired by the American dish sounded correct, but added that he "can't back that up." Bayless did, however, invite me to look through his massive collection of Mexican cookbooks housed in a room above Frontera and Topolobampo. After three hours of leafing through hundreds of Mexican cookbooks written in both Spanish and English, I came away just as confused.

I couldn't find any mention of the dish in “El Cocinero Mexicano,” a cookbook that dates to 1831. Ricardo Muñoz Zurita's exhaustive "Larousse Diccionario Enciclopedico de la Gastronomia Mexicana," published in 2013, does have an entry for coctel de mariscos, but no mention of when it was invented. In "Yucatan" from 2014, author David Sterling writes that some people claim that the "seafood cocktail was invented in Campeche," but he's unsure if that's "true or not," nor does he give any date.

One of the earliest mentions that I could find was in a book called "Elena's Secrets of Mexican Cooking" by Elena Zelayeta in 1958, which has a recipe for coctel de abulon, or abalone cocktail. Maria A. de Carbia's "Mexico Through My Kitchen Window," published in 1961, features a recipe for avocado cocktail, which features no seafood, but does include ketchup and Worcestershire sauce.

Regardless of its origins, coctel de mariscos is a dish that you eat (hopefully with a stack of saltines), not drink. And any steakhouse waiter would look at you in horror if you tried to slurp a shrimp cocktail. Yet, despite a good hundred years of life outside the beverage category, the majority of shrimp cocktails and cocteles de mariscos are still served in cups, when a bowl or a plate with a saucer for the cocktail sauce would do just fine. While most restaurants probably have no idea why they even serve shrimp cocktail this way, hints of the dish’s little-known history continue to hide in plain sight.

