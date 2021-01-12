How’s This for a Nice Kick in the Bowls?

Starting January 12, Teriyaki Madness will offer its limited time “Mad Sauce,” a tantalizing new flavor that starts nice and sweet before turning fierce and fiery.

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Starting January 12, Teriyaki Madness will give customers a whole new way to keep warm this winter: Mad Sauce, a sneaky-spicy new flavor ready to bring the heat and take taste buds on a journey of spicy-sweet surprises. But this limited-time sensation is only available for a short window.

Mad Sauce is the kind of crazy-good sauce customers have come to expect from the mad food scientists of the Seattle-style teriyaki brand. It starts out sweet and gentle, but just when you think you’ve got it all figured out, bam! Mad Sauce has your mouth right where it wants it: torched-up, tingling and begging for another bite. You can’t say we didn’t warn you.

Of course, how guests slather their Mad Sauce is strictly a matter of personal preference. Those who want a nice kick in the, um, bowls can get Mad Sauce wok-tossed into their favorite Teriyaki Madness bowl by asking for Mad Spicy Chicken, Mad Spicy Steak Teriyaki, Mad Spicy Orange Chicken or Mad Spicy Tofu Teriyaki.

But more cautious types, who desire chicken potstickers with a little more pluck or crave more vroom, vroom from their veggies, can order Mad Sauce as a side for their dipping pleasure.

“We’re kicking off the new year in true Teriyaki Madness style — with a bang,” said Michael Haith, CEO of Teriyaki Madness. “We pride ourselves on staying ahead of consumer demand by providing new, bold flavors to engage our customers and keep them coming back for more. Mad Sauce is one of our best creations yet, and we can’t wait to introduce it to our locations nationwide.”

For those who think they have what it takes to handle all this flavor insanity, customers can test their taste buds with the #madsaucechallenge by uploading their own reaction videos to Facebook or Instagram and be automatically entered to win Free Bowls for a Year! Visit https://teriyakimadness.com/mad-sauce-giveaway/ for more information, or follow @teriyaki.madness on either social platform to learn more about the contest.

Customers can order Mad Sauce in-store, online , or through the Teriyaki Madness app for pickup or delivery starting January 12.

About Teriyaki Madness

Fast-casual teriyaki shop franchise Teriyaki Madness is committed to unconditionally satisfying guests by offering delicious, made-to-order, healthy (or not) bowls, apps and sides, prepared with fresh, all-natural ingredients served quickly and at a reasonable price. Guests can enjoy their bowls in the shop, or order through the mobile app for delivery or curbside pickup. Teriyaki Madness has been ranked on Entrepreneur’s Top Food Franchises and FastCasual’s Movers and Shakers in 2019, and the Inc. 5000 list for three straight years. Founded in 2003, the brand currently has franchise agreements in place for nearly 250 shops across the U.S., with franchising opportunities nationwide for qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.franchise.teriyakimadness.com .

