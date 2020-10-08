Susan Stocker
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

How risky is it to cast your ballot in person? Here’s how to practice safe voting

October 8, 2020
From www.sun-sentinel.com
By
Susan Stocker

Here's how to practice safe voting in the 2020 presidential election.