How one stew evokes a rich history of African flavors and Portuguese occupation

In an age when international flights don't come cheap and vacations are few and far between, cooking has proved the ultimate passport for a grounded would-be globe-hopper. At least, that's true for me.

At a recent cooking class I attended, I zoomed over to West Africa, specifically Cape Verde, a former Portuguese island colony founded in 1456. Built up by enslaved people taken from the African coast, Cape Verde was a strategic trading post for Portugal, up through 1975, when the colony wrestled its independence from the diminished empire.

While chopping starchy tubers and browning savory sausages, we learned about this abbreviated history, how centuries of conflict helped shape the country's national dish, cachupa.

A hearty stew of root vegetables and rich meats, cachupa reflects its African origins of rustic vegetable stew, fused with Portuguese and South American influences. Every Cape Verdean family boasts an original recipe, but the dish is rich in the history and pride of a people steeped in their culture.

Cachupa rica

Prep: Overnight (soaking beans) plus 20 minutes

Cook: 1 ½ to 2 hours

Makes: 8 servings

Cachupa rica (aka manchup) is a creole-style stew from Cape Verde. This version is adapted from Peterson Garden Project Cooking School in Chicago. The dried corn and beans can be soaked together.

2 onions, chopped

2 to 3 tablespoons olive oil

4 cloves garlic, smashed, peeled

4 cups chicken stock or water

2 bay leaves

1 cup dried kidney beans, soaked in water overnight

1 cup dried lima beans, soaked in water overnight

¼ pound lean bacon, diced

1 teaspoon salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 cut-up chicken (thighs, breasts, drumsticks, wings)

2 pounds pork or beef spareribs, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 smoked garlic-spiced sausage (such as Spanish chorizo), sliced 1 inch thick

1 blood sausage, sliced (optional)

2 pounds plantains (not overripe), peeled, sliced

2 pounds hard squash (butternut, acorn, pumpkin), peeled, seeded, cut into large chunks

1 pound sweet potato or yam, peeled, cut into large chunks

2 pounds tomatoes, quartered

4 cups canned hominy, with liquid

Sofrito (a mixture of sauteed onions, garlic and tomato paste), optional

1 pound cabbage, coarsely chopped

1. In a stock pot, saute the onions in olive oil until translucent. Add the garlic; cook until fragrant, about 5 minutes. Add stock or water, bay leaves and soaked beans, along with 2 cups of the soaking liquid. Simmer until nearly tender, 45 minutes.

2. In a separate saucepan and working in batches, cook bacon over medium-high heat until fat renders, about 2 minutes. Season chicken with salt and pepper; add to pot. Cook, turning, until browned; transfer to a bowl. In same pan, brown ribs and sausages; transfer to same bowl as chicken. Again in the same pan, add plantains and vegetables, except cabbage. Cook, about 10 minutes.

3. Transfer meats, vegetables (plus drippings) and hominy to the simmering stock. Cook on low heat, 1½ hours. Twenty minutes before end of cooking time, taste stew and adjust flavors with sofrito, if using. When done, turn off heat and add cabbage to top of the stew. Cover; allow to rest about 30 minutes before serving.

