How one of best ramens in Chicago came to a restaurant not even known for the dish — until now

The Izakaya at Momotaro, the seductive, low-lit joint beneath the bustling Japanese-inspired Momotaro (820 W. Lake St.), hasn't always served ramen. But a bowl exists now, and any serious ramen fan in Chicago needs to check it out.

First of all, it's a bowl of miso ramen, which is one of the best antidotes to the cold ever crafted by humankind. (I don't know if you've looked outside recently, but winter is here.) Second, it's currently one of the premier bowls in the city.

The aptly named winter miso ramen ($16) has a dark and intriguing broth, with an earthy complexity from three kinds of miso paste (shiro miso, mugi miso, aka miso). It’s rich, but not overly fatty, a condition that afflicts many bowls of miso ramen in Chicago. Each noodle strand has bounce and bite. Instead of a fat slab of pork belly, you'll find thin slices of sauteed pork bobbing in the liquid. The charred cabbage and scallions on top complement the broth.

After I polished off the entire thing, I sat in wonder at how such a great bowl could come out of a restaurant not even known for serving one. How'd they do it?

To answer that question, we need to go back to late 2017, when I spent a month slurping 17 different bowls of ramen around Chicago. After that quest, I realized my favorite version came not from a restaurant, but from an amateur ramen enthusiast named Mike Satinover, who regularly served the dish to his friends in his one-bedroom Buena Park apartment. Erik Bentz, the chef at The Izakaya at Momotaro, was lucky enough to attend one of those gatherings. "I thought it might be a hype train," says Bentz, of Satinover's ramen. "I went over, and I'm now a believer. It's not novelty ramen."

Since then, Satinover has hosted a series of pop-up events at different restaurants, which has allowed the general public, or at least the ones quick enough to secure tickets, a glimpse of what he can do. One of those events was even held at The Izakaya, where Satinover worked directly with Bentz. You can see where this is going, right?

"The bowl came from the influence of Mike," says Bentz. "The goal was to make it good, but not like his." So, yes, Bentz uses three kinds of miso paste, as Satinover does, but instead of stirring the miso pastes in at the end, Bentz caramelizes them in rendered chashu pork fat to give each sip a dark and mysterious depth. (Neither method is inherently better; they just produce different versions of the dish.)

As the chef of a Japanese restaurant, Bentz has a vast amount of knowledge about the cuisine. It’s just that most of it has been focused on other comforting dishes. The Izayaka’s most famous dish is the omurice, a Japanese fried-rice dish topped with a softly set omelet. Ramen has been a recent obsession of his.

Bentz also got some help from an unlikely source: old Japanese cooking shows on YouTube. "I found these shows from the ’80s and ’90s where news broadcasters go into these ramen joints and ask questions," says Bentz. "I don’t speak (fluent Japanese), but I can follow along." In particular, Bentz points to using thin slices of sauteed pork as a direct influence from the videos.

Considering the quality of the ramen, I made sure to ask if he was going to either increase the number of ramen offerings or open a separate place. Bentz claims he's not interested.

"Currently, it's me and two cooks," says Bentz. "With one bowl on the menu, we have time to make sure things are correct. If we tried to do more bowls, it wouldn't be possible."

The only catch? You better hurry. According to Bentz, the winter miso will only run through the end of February, when it will be replaced by a spicy tantanmen. In the spring, he wants to serve a "super fishy shoyu."

"This isn’t a ramen place," adds Bentz. "It’s our little passion project."

nkindelsperger@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @nickdk

MORE COVERAGE

The best places to eat in Chicago in 2018? These 5 must-visit neighborhood destinations »

Ordering a burger? Hold the American cheese — 6 great Chicago burgers that go a different route »

Where to get 16 incredible quesadillas in Chicago »