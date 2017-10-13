  1. Home
How to navigate The Americas Cake Fair

From www.orlandosentinel.com by Lauren Delgado
The Americas Cake Fair is taking over Orange County Convention Center's West Concourse (Hall E) through Oct. 15.

I got a chance to walk around the expo, and I've created a mini guide of what to look for if you're a non-baker or a baker:

For non-bakers

Inspect the Cake Competition: You'll find wedding, novelty and sculpted cakes in the Ateco Cake Competition to the right of the entrance from beginner to professional level bakers. I spotted a University of Florida themed cake, a pagoda and a waterfall. The creations will be on display all weekend.

Check out the Main Stage: There's a hefty line-up of baking celebrities, such as Buddy Valastro, Mich Turner and Ron Ben-Israel, who will be sharing tips and a bit of their own stories.

Grab a sample: Snag a piece of chocolate or two from the Chocolate Zone.

For bakers:

Do a little shopping: There are plenty of vendors on hand to find that perfect wedding cake topper, fondant stamping tool or even baking pans.

Check out a demonstration: I learned how to make delicate leaves out of fondant at a demo right on the show floor. For something a bit more formal, sign up for a demonstration on the Cake Fair website.

The Americas Cake Fair

What: The three-day show will host celebrities, baking-themed classes, demonstrations, vendors and more.

Where: Hall E, Orange County Convention Center West Concourse, 9800 International Drive, Orlando

When: Oct. 13-15.

Tickets: $30-$100

Online: cakefair.com/tickets or at the door.

Continue reading at Orlando Sentinel