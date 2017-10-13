How to navigate The Americas Cake Fair

The Americas Cake Fair is taking over Orange County Convention Center's West Concourse (Hall E) through Oct. 15.

I got a chance to walk around the expo, and I've created a mini guide of what to look for if you're a non-baker or a baker:

For non-bakers

Inspect the Cake Competition: You'll find wedding, novelty and sculpted cakes in the Ateco Cake Competition to the right of the entrance from beginner to professional level bakers. I spotted a University of Florida themed cake, a pagoda and a waterfall. The creations will be on display all weekend.

Check out the Main Stage: There's a hefty line-up of baking celebrities, such as Buddy Valastro, Mich Turner and Ron Ben-Israel, who will be sharing tips and a bit of their own stories.

Grab a sample: Snag a piece of chocolate or two from the Chocolate Zone.

For bakers:

Do a little shopping: There are plenty of vendors on hand to find that perfect wedding cake topper, fondant stamping tool or even baking pans.

Check out a demonstration: I learned how to make delicate leaves out of fondant at a demo right on the show floor. For something a bit more formal, sign up for a demonstration on the Cake Fair website.

The Americas Cake Fair

What: The three-day show will host celebrities, baking-themed classes, demonstrations, vendors and more.

Where: Hall E, Orange County Convention Center West Concourse, 9800 International Drive, Orlando

When: Oct. 13-15.

Tickets: $30-$100

Online: cakefair.com/tickets or at the door.