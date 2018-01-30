How to make a real deal Philly cheesesteak

Cheesesteaks are as much a part of Philadelphia as are Rocky and the Liberty Bell.

Of course a cheesesteak isn’t anything fancy. Just bread, beef and cheese and maybe some sauteed onions. But it’s the way those ingredients come together that can make a cheesesteak an authentic taste of Philadelphia.

You can buy cheesesteaks here in the Valley and they are quite good. But it’s also pretty easy to make an awesome cheesesteak at home.

Key, non-negotiable ingredients are: A fresh hoagie roll (the bread matters), thin-sliced rib-eye beef, Cheez Whiz or provolone (I prefer provolone), and a sweet onion to saute.

(Note: If you get a cheesesteak in the Lehigh Valley it often comes with a red, marinara-style sauce. Truthfully that sauce doesn’t belong on a real-deal Philly steak. I’m not shaming Valley cheesesteaks. I’ve had my share of good ones here. The sauce just isn’t authentic.)

If you want to follow a recipe for a true Philly cheesesteak, here’s one we ran a few years ago from The Original Pat’s King of Steaks. It’s one of the most well-known and well-loved places to buy a cheesesteak in Philadelphia. Pat’s has been in business since 1930 at 9th and Warton streets in South Philly.

THE ORIGINAL PAT'S

KING OF STEAKS PHILADELPHIA CHEESESTEAK RECIPE

24 ozs. thin-sliced rib-eye or eye roll steak

6 Tbsps. soybean oil

Cheese (we recommend Cheez Whiz), American or Provolone

4 crusty Italian rolls

1 large Spanish onion, sliced or diced

Optional:

Sweet green and red peppers sauteed in oil

Mushrooms sauteed in oil

Heat an iron skillet or a nonstick pan over medium heat. Add 3 tablespoons of oil to the pan and saute the onions to desired doneness. Remove the onions. Add the remaining oil and saute the slices of meat quickly on both sides.

If you’re using American or Provolone, add slices to the hot meat and allow to quickly melt. If you’re using Cheez Whiz, melt the desired amount in a double boiler or in the microwave.

Place 6 ounces of the meat into each roll. Add the onions and pour the Cheez Whiz over top. Garnish with ketchup and optional hot or fried sweet peppers and sauteed mushrooms.

