How to make fried Sicilian St. Joseph's Day treat called sfince

The Feast of St. Joseph, which falls every year on March 19, is a big deal in Italy. Not only does the holiday commemorate the putative father of Jesus and patron saint of carpenters, it also is a celebration of all fathers — Italy’s version of Father’s Day — and of spring’s long-awaited return.

In Sicily, which claims St. Joseph as its patron saint, the day is met with genuine ardor. There are parades and processions; in churches and in homes, three-tiered altars are assembled and adorned with fruit and ornately decorated loaves of bread.

And there are pastries. Not surprisingly, the region that gave the world cannoli and hand-painted marzipan fruit has a pastry dedicated to the celebration of its patron saint. That pastry is sfince, pronounced “SFEEN-chay.” Or, to put it another way: fried cream puffs stuffed with sweetened ricotta cream and decorated with crushed pistachios and candied fruit.

“Who wouldn’t love a fried brioche filled with cannoli cream?” says Anthony Rubino, a third-generation baker whose family owns Sicilian Bakery on North Cumberland Avenue. The bakery expects to turn out about 2,000 sfince and zeppole — the Neapolitan cousin of sfince, sometimes baked, sometimes fried, stuffed with pastry cream and topped with a glaceed cherry — over St. Joseph’s weekend. “These are pastries you don’t find all that often, so when people see them they want to indulge.”

He’s right about the world’s affection for fried dough. Just about every cuisine features some version: crispy, long-fingered churros in Spain and Latin American countries; lokma or loukoumades — fried puffs drenched in honey — in Turkey and Greece; Jian dui — bean paste-filled fried sesame balls in China; doughnuts and funnel cakes here in the U.S.

Italy offers a prodigious variety of fried treats, from tender rice fritters to crunchy ribbons known as “crostoli” or “chiacchiere” or “sfrappole,” depending on which region you happen to be from. Many of these pastries are consumed, joyfully, during Carnival, the period before Lent in which every street in every village seems to smell like an intoxicating mix of hot oil, fried dough and powdered sugar. In Sicily, it would not be Carnevale without cannoli, even though the pastry is now ubiquitous.

But sfince remain tied to the Feast of St. Joseph. The holiday, like many Christian holidays, has pagan roots, says Allison Scola, a New York-based Sicilian-American scholar who leads small-group tours in Sicily.

“Originally, it was a celebration of spring and the vernal equinox,” she says. “The sun has returned, the days are longer. In Sicily at this time of year, everything is in bloom, everything is green. The sheep are giving birth and making milk again, so there is fresh ricotta.”

The word “sfince” (sometimes spelled “sfinci” or “sfingi”) means “sponge” and is believed to have Arab origins, says Rosetta Costantino, author of “Southern Italian Desserts.” Arabs ruled the island for more than a century (before being defeated by the Normans in the 11th century), and they are credited with giving Sicilians their taste for desserts. “They planted pistachio trees in Bronte, at the foot of Mount Etna; they brought cinnamon and almond paste and citrus. And they brought sugar. They covered Sicily with sugar,” Costantino says.

Nuns later learned to cultivate that sweet tooth. Convents turned out all sorts of sumptuous pastries and ornate confections as a way of funding orphanages and other missions. And in the 1800s, Swiss pastry chefs who immigrated to southern Italy opened pastry shops in Naples and Palermo, serving sophisticated desserts made with butter, chocolate and cream. Still, many desserts like sfince continue to reflect the influence of Arabs.

Sfince are easy to make at home, which means you can enjoy them for the holiday even if you are nowhere near an Italian bakery. The batter for the pastry, a mix of butter, water and flour cooked on the stovetop and then enriched with eggs, is, essentially, choux — the same thick paste used to make cream puffs or their savory counterpart, gougeres. You can stir it up by hand, but a food processor or stand mixer makes quick work of it.

If there is a challenge to making sfince, it is in the frying. If the oil is too hot, the pastry will brown on the outside, but the dense batter inside will be undercooked. The key is to keep the frying oil to about 340 degrees and to leave the puffs in for a good 5 to 6 minutes. Starting around the 2-minute mark, they will slowly but surely begin to expand, eventually tripling in size and splitting open a bit as the water in the batter turns to steam. They may even turn over by themselves as they inflate, without the coaxing of a fork or other utensil. Bobbing in the oil, they look a bit like little blowfish; it’s mesmerizing to watch.

Like so many fried treats, sfince are best soon after they emerge from their oil bath. Biting into a still-warm sfincia rolled in sugar is the best way to savor both its delicate, crispy exterior and its airy, tender, slightly eggy interior. Then again, there is much to be said for the more lavish, stuffed version. Use the freshest ricotta you can find to make the ricotta cream, and make sure it’s well drained so that it whips up light and fluffy but still retains some body.

Finally, don’t forget a pretty garnish — a strip of candied orange, a glaceed cherry, a shower of crushed pistachios or even shaved chocolate. Now that’s a pastry worthy of a celebration.

Domenica Marchetti is a freelance writer and Italian cookbook author whose most recent title is “Preserving Italy: Canning, Curing, Infusing, and Bottling Italian Flavors and Traditions.”

Sfince di San Giuseppe

Prep: 2 hours

Chill: 1 hour

Cook: 5 to 6 minutes per batch

Makes: 15 to 20

There are versions of these sweet, filled cream puffs throughout Italy, each with its own regional touch. In Sicily, the thick beignet batter is fried, rather than baked, into puffs. The puffs are then piped generously with ricotta cream. Bakeries traditionally turn out sfince by the thousands March 19 to celebrate the feast of St. Joseph. But they are easy to make at home and, like many fried sweets, are best when enjoyed fresh.

2/3 cup water

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup unbleached all-purpose flour

4 large eggs, at room temperature

1 quart sunflower or other neutral vegetable oil, for frying

1 recipe ricotta cream (recipe follows)

Optional garnishes: bittersweet chocolate, glaceed cherries, candied orange peel, finely chopped peeled, unsalted pistachios

1 Combine the water, butter and salt in a medium, heavy-bottomed saucepan, and set over medium heat. Cook, stirring, until the butter is melted, then raise the heat to high, and bring to a boil. Remove the pot from the heat, and dump in the flour all at once. Stir vigorously with a wooden spoon or silicone spatula until the mixture comes together in a rough mass. Return the pot to the heat and cook, stirring constantly, on medium-low for a minute or so, until the mass has formed a smooth, soft, ball of dough the color of almond paste. Transfer the dough into the work bowl of a food processor or stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, and let cool, 15 minutes.

2 Pulse or mix the dough briefly to break it up, then add the eggs, one at a time, and process or mix until smooth. You’ll end up with a smooth paste that is somewhere between dough and batter, dense and sticky, like a thick homemade mayonnaise. Scrape the mixture into a bowl. Lightly coat a sheet of plastic wrap with a thin film of sunflower (or vegetable) oil, and place it directly over the batter. Let it rest while you heat the oil.

3 Have ready a baking sheet or platter lined with paper towels. Heat 2 to 3 inches of oil to medium-hot (330 to 340 degrees) in a medium, high-sided saucepan. The oil should not be too hot; otherwise the sfince will brown on the outside before they are fully cooked. The depth of the oil is also important, because the dollops of batter will expand greatly as they fry. When the oil is ready, drop two or three walnut-size nuggets of batter into the pot. I use two spoons — one to scoop up the batter and the other to scrape it into the oil. Fry the sfince, turning them every so often with a fork or the edge of a spider, 5 to 6 minutes. It will take them this long to inflate (and, in some cases, partially split) into fully cooked, airy puffs the size of tennis balls. The inside should be nearly hollow. Transfer the sfince to the paper towel-lined baking sheet. Fry the remaining sfince, a few at a time, and drain them on the paper towels.

4 To fill the sfince, fill a pastry bag fitted with a plain or star tip with the prepared ricotta cream and fill the puffs generously so that a cap of cream overflows. Or use a spoon to fill them and frost the tops. Garnish each pastry with a glaceed cherry or candied orange peel and a little shower of grated chocolate or chopped pistachios.

Nutrition information per pastry: 129 calories, 10 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 63 mg cholesterol, 7 g carbohydrates, 1 g sugar, 3 g protein, 64 mg sodium, 0 g fiber

Note: You can also enjoy the sfince plain, without filling. Just roll them in granulated sugar as they come out of the fryer and eat them while they are still warm.

Ricotta cream

Makes: about 4 cups

This rich, sweetened ricotta cream has plenty of uses beyond sfince, and you may have some leftover. You can use it to fill cannoli shells, or spoon it into cups, garnish with grated chocolate, and serve it as a simple dessert. Choose a good-quality cow’s milk ricotta, rather than a mass-produced supermarket brand. For the creamiest consistency, press the drained ricotta through a fine-mesh sieve before whipping it with the other ingredients.

3 cups (600 grams) well-drained whole-milk ricotta

1 cup chilled heavy cream

3/4 cup powdered sugar

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Combine all the ingredients in a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment. (Alternately, beat by hand with a whisk.) Beat, first on low, then on high, until the cream is stiff and fluffy. Transfer to a bowl, cover tightly and refrigerate until ready to use.

