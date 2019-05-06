How to make easy chocolate souffles your mother will love

When you set out to make these chocolate souffles, you’ll discover you probably have everything you need already. There are just four ingredients: butter, sugar, eggs and chocolate — that’s it. No special tools or skills are required either. Make them for Mother’s Day, or any day you feel the need for a special yet simple finale to a meal.

While my recipe for dark chocolate souffles is a la mode, defined by an ice cream topping melding the hot and cold, linguistically speaking it also means in fashion. I like coffee ice cream, a nod to Julia Child, whose recipe in “Mastering the Art of French Cooking” called for strong coffee. Other old-school, old-fashioned recipes might have you running out for a quarter teaspoon of cream of tartar, but our style now says we don’t have time for that. Trust me, as someone who’s literally whipped over a thousand egg whites over my lifetime, you don’t need it.

If you’ve never had the existential pleasure of a souffle straight out of the oven, this tastes like how Chicago sometimes smells like chocolate. You will capture the warm bittersweet aroma once and for all. While molten lava cake offers the rush of realization, a chocolate souffle suspends your disbelief.

Dark chocolate souffles a la mode

Prep: 45 minutes

Cook: 12 to 15 minutes

Makes: 6 servings

1 stick (½ cup or 113 grams) butter, soft, plus extra for coating

¼ cup (50 grams) sugar, plus extra for coating

8 ounces (225 grams) dark chocolate (70-85% cacao)

6 eggs, large, room temperature

Powdered sugar, coffee ice cream or flavor of your choice and cacao nibs, optional

1. Place oven rack in middle. Remove other racks. Convection off, if needed. Heat to 400.

2. Add water to a medium saucepan; heat to a simmer. In a medium heatproof bowl, add butter and chocolate. Place bowl over the simmering water; melt chocolate and butter slowly, stirring with a spatula; when melted, turn heat off.

3. Coat 6 half-pint, wide-mouth, straight-sided canning jars or ramekins with butter. Pour in sugar to coat one, pour excess to next, repeat, coating all the jars. Place jars on a baking sheet.

4. Crack an egg on a flat counter, not a bowl edge. Over a small bowl, separate white from yolk, being careful not to break the yolk. Pour white to a big clean bowl, the yolk to another small bowl; repeat. Whisk whites until foamy, then add ¼ cup sugar gradually, still whisking, until peaks hold and are shiny.

5. Remove chocolate bowl from saucepan; mixture should be warm, not hot. Add yolks, mixing with the spatula. Use whisk to add whites by thirds; do not dip whisk into chocolate mixture. Fold with the spatula, being careful not to deflate the whites. Pour mixture into jars, dividing evenly. Run your thumb around top inside edge of jars to clean any drips.

6. Quickly place jars on sheet in oven, then immediately reduce temperature to 375. Bake, 12 to 15 minutes. Prepare plates, spoons and ice cream, plus powdered sugar and nibs, if using.

7. Transfer souffles to a cooling rack. Sprinkle with powdered sugar and nibs. Carefully place souffles on plates. Serve immediately with ice cream.

Note: You can refrigerate the chocolate souffle batter to bake later, but pour them into the jars first, then let them come up to room temperature for about an hour before baking. You can also bake these souffles ahead of time, though they will fall. With their deep chocolate flavor, all will be forgiven.

Nutrition information per serving: 413 calories, 31 g fat, 18 g saturated fat, 232 mg cholesterol, 32 g carbohydrates, 26 g sugar, 8 g protein, 87 mg sodium, 3 g fiber

