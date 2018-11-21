How long to cook that turkey — and hotlines to call if things go wrong

The Thanksgiving table, in most houses, has got to have turkey, mashed potatoes or sweet potatoes (or both), and stuffing. Another tradition: This handy guide to turkey cooking times and hotline information. Because you’ve got everything under control, we know, but sometimes ...

Roasting times

Use these USDA-recommended times instead of those found in older cookbooks and other references. The times are for an oven temperature of 325 degrees and assume the turkey is fridge-cold. A whole turkey is safe when cooked to a minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees as measured with a food thermometer "in the innermost part of the thigh and wing and the thickest part of the breast," according to the USDA. If cooking stuffing inside the bird, make sure the center of the stuffing reaches 165 degrees.

8 to 12 pounds

Unstuffed: 2 3/4 to 3 hours

Stuffed: 3 to 3 1/2 hours

12 to 14 pounds

Unstuffed: 3 to 3 3/4 hours

Stuffed: 3 1/2 to 4 hours

14 to 18 pounds

Unstuffed: 3 3/4 to 4 1/4 hours

Stuffed: 4 to 4 1/4 hours

18 to 20 pounds

Unstuffed: 4 1/4 to 4 1/2 hours

Stuffed: 4 1/4 to 4 3/4 hours

20 to 24 pounds

Unstuffed: 4 1/2 to 5 hours

Stuffed: 4 3/4 to 5 1/4 hours;

The USDA offers more guidelines on cooking turkey parts (breasts, drumsticks) and other cooking methods (spatchcocking, grilling, smoking, frying); find the agency’s Thanksgiving Toolkit to Prevent Foodborne Illness at fsis.usda.gov.

Hotlines

When things go wrong while you’re cooking, or you just have a question, knowing help is just a phone call (or click) away is golden. Try these hotlines and websites:

Butterball Turkey Talk-Line: The venerable hotline that has talked generations down from panic attacks this year adds help from Amazon Alexa. Home cooks with Alexa in the kitchen can enable the Butterball Skill for Amazon Alexa by saying, “Alexa, ask Butterball …” Then ask your question. Don’t have Alexa? You also can ask your questions via text (844-877-3456), live chat (butterball.com), email (using a form you can find here) and, of course, real live people (800-288-8372). Check butterball.com for times; the Talk-Line is open on Thanksgiving Day.

USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline: 888-674-6854, or chat live with a food safety specialist at AskKaren.gov. While Karen won’t be on the job on Thanksgiving Day, the hotline folks will be. Check for times at fsis.usda.gov.

National Turkey Federation: For tips on buying, prepping and cooking your turkey, plus food safety, visit eatturkey.com.

MORE THANKSGIVING COVERAGE

Thanksgiving guide: What to make, how to make it -- or where to eat out »

More than 10 years of Thanksgiving turkey recipes — with 20 options, plus lots of sides »

What to do when family heirloom recipes call for processed cheese? Give thanks. »