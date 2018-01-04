How late-night eating can wreak havoc on your body and what to do about it

Dagwood Bumstead lives at the very edge of my brain. In the long-running "Blondie" comic strip, Dagwood is known for his serial midnight fridge raids. It's a running gag. Forever-hungry Dagwood is always plumbing the depths of his kitchen, stacking everything edible on a multi-decker sandwich that restaurants of the 1950s and '60s were quick to copy. Dagwood's night prowls are iconic, larger than life, cartoonish. But, it turns out, night eating is not so funny.

We've all done it: found our way to the kitchen when we should be in bed, foraging for a little something more to eat. Whether prompted by boredom, stress or the temporary insomnia of too much screen time, after-hours feeds temporarily satisfy, soothe and satiate. The problem is they can also wreak havoc on the body, both for casually repeating night eaters and for those who develop Night Eating Syndrome, an eating disorder that's gained recognition since being added to DSM-5 - the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, the diagnostic bible for psychiatrists - in 2013.

The science of what late-night eating does to the body and how to get off the slippery, habit-forming slope is a fascinating web of body clocks and hormones, sleep studies and psychology.

Basically, eating after bedtime packs a one-two-three punch:

You don't sleep well because the muscles that digest and metabolize food have to keep working when they should be resting. This delays or even keeps you from getting to the deep, slow-wave sleep you need to feel refreshed the next day.

Night eating messes with your circadian rhythms, throwing the body's master clock (the suprachiasmatic nucleus, or SCN) out of sync with the myriad biological clocks it coordinates. Since these body clocks time the release of hormones that regulate sleep, appetite and stress, when they're out of whack, your metabolism is too.

You get a food hangover the morning after night eating, which keeps you from wanting food until the afternoon, perpetuating the cycle.

"It's a vicious cycle for those who have Night Eating Syndrome," said Julie Friedman, a clinical psychologist and the executive director of the Binge Eating Treatment and Recovery Program at Eating Recovery Center, Illinois, "and a slippery slope for night eaters who do not." There will always be the occasional late-night deadline, special dinner and jet-lagged travel days where late-night eating happens, said Friedman, "but you want to avoid developing regular habits of skipping or delaying breakfast and/or lunch and continuously grazing between dinner and bedtime."

"It's unclear, for any given person, how quickly the onset of a habitual pattern is established, but we are creatures of habit, and if you are regularly eating at night, your body starts to expect food at night," explained Kelly Allison, an associate professor of psychology and the director of the Center for Weight and Eating Disorders at Penn Medicine's Department of Psychiatry in Philadelphia.

Allison, a longtime expert on night eating and co-author of two books on the topic, just concluded one of the first human studies on the effect night eating has on metabolism and weight. The study showed that eating later in the day (versus earlier) can cause weight gain and impair fat metabolism. For the first eight weeks of the study, participants - all healthy-weight individuals - followed the same food and exercise regimen, consuming all meals (three a day, plus two snacks) between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. For the second eight weeks, participants followed the same food and exercise regimen, but this time had to eat everything between noon and 11 p.m. (For both tests, sleep was between 11 p.m. and 9 a.m.)

The weeks when participants had their first meal of the day after noon and were allowed to eat up to 11 at night not only delayed the release of the hormones that stimulate appetite in the morning and promote a feeling of fullness later in the day, but also raised levels of insulin, fasting glucose, cholesterol and triglycerides - all markers linked to heart disease, diabetes and other health problems. "In short, everything was delayed or exacerbated by the later eating schedule," said Allison.

So what, short of putting a padlock on the fridge, do you do to keep yourself from developing the habit of late-night feeds?

Understanding the "whys" behind night hungers, is a first step in dealing with them. When you eat at night after you've already had dinner, the reason is usually one of three things: true hunger, emotional eating (eating to decrease feelings of stress or agitation) or because you believe it will help you sleep. Said Friedman: "True physical hunger is initiated by ghrelin, a hormone released in the stomach that gets your stomach grumbling and prepares the body to eat." Emotional hunger, on the other hand, may come on as a sudden, sharp craving. The tricky thing about both types of hunger is that eating snack foods high in sugar, fat and carbs is quick to soothe and calm, shutting stress hormones down and quickly pinging the reward centers in the brain. But these are not the foods that satiate for long.

If you've delayed eating for most of the day, your body very likely needs to eat. But it's a bit of a Catch-22: Eating too many of your calories after dark, perpetuates the cycle of wanting to delay eating the next day. To get off that train, said Jean Alves, registered dietitian with the Eating Recovery Center, Illinois, eat a balanced dinner with a good mix of protein, fiber and fat, and ensure you do that at least two hours before you go to bed. Eating earlier the next day, making balanced, whole-food choices and timing meals at intervals to keep blood sugar levels from shooting too high or too low, all help. So can therapy, if emotional eating is a big issue and if night-eating patterns have stepped into Night Eating Syndrome territory.

Tightly controlled studies on the best foods and menus to stop night eating have yet to be performed, but common-sense meal planning is helpful.

"Our big focus is on balance," said Alves. "Build meals and snacks from three or four food groups to find nutritional balance. The more balanced your food choices are, the more likely you will be to have a stable appetite throughout the day."

Within that, said Alves, "Protein, fat and fiber are the satisfaction trifecta, because those are the things that tend to keep us feeling full longer." She said meals that are simple and easy to prepare are helpful in bringing structure and consistency needed to change patterns - especially at breakfast. "While it's important to put fuel in your tank pretty shortly after waking, time constraints are usually an issue in the morning, so keep it simple."

A spinach and cheese omelet might be a great protein and fat option, but a buttered whole-grain English muffin, 6-ounce yogurt cup and cup of berries may be the more realistic choice for a busy morning.

Try to eat within an hour and a half of getting up in the morning, and leave at least two hours between your last meal and bedtime. In the middle, Alves recommends eating every two to four hours to avoid drastic dips and spikes in blood sugar. So, a sample day might include a 7 a.m. breakfast, 10 a.m. snack, lunch at noon, 3:30 p.m. snack and dinner at 7.

"If you go longer than four or five-plus hours without eating anything, you're more susceptible to urgent hunger pangs that prompt irrational food choices," Alves explained. "You want to have at least two hours between a meal or a snack to digest the food, and avoid confusing our natural hunger and fullness cues."

To stave off night-eating patterns, it also helps to keep a few indulgences intact.

"Deprivation during the day can be a powerful force in encouraging eating at night," said Alves. "If you've been too rigid and restrained around your meals, it's like you've been holding your breath around food all day. Then, when you get home and are tired and stressed, you may engage in night eating because you want to reward yourself with the kinds of foods you've been saying no to all day."

So? Have the two chocolate-covered peanut-butter cups with the apple snack in the afternoon, rather than eating just the apple and then downing the whole bag of chocolate at night. While it may be difficult at first, gradually establishing a pattern of eating earlier in the day will ultimately lessen the desire to eat at night.

"If you've been skipping both breakfast and lunch, start by at least eating lunch. Then move back a bit more, and add breakfast," said Allison. "Behaviors need to change first, and sooner or later, biology will follow."

Do you have Night Eating Syndrome?

While almost everyone has nights when dinner is a lot later than it should be or the leftover chocolate birthday cake on the kitchen counter tempts you back out of bed for a slice, there are individuals for whom night eating has become a deeper problem. Those who suffer from Night Eating Syndrome wake up to eat at least twice (or more) a week and may suffer from intense hunger at night, the belief that if they don't eat at night, they won't be able to go back to sleep, difficulty sleeping, depression, lack of hunger in the morning. If that's you, professional help to overcome the pattern is available at private therapy practices and recovery centers throughout Chicago. Eating Recovery Center, www.EatingRecovery.com, 312-540-9955.

Monica Kass Rogers is a freelance writer.

