How to Keep Pests from Ruining Your Business

Pest control in a restaurant is absolutely crucial. If your city’s Board of Health were to discover that you have pests or rodents in your restaurant, you could be shut down, and that would mean losing a substantial amount of income. It would also mean that employees would lose work and a paycheck, and your restaurant may also gain a bad reputation. No one wins when there are pests or rodents in your business.

Sometimes, even though you may have very good cleaning and hygiene habits, you will still find yourself faced with the problem of pests. All is not lost, however, and there are a number of things that you can do to rectify the situation quickly and discreetly.

Prevention is key and that means making sure that pests do not have the chance to get in by making sure that holes and cracks are repaired.

Even tiny cracks that do not seem significant can be a gateway for pests. If you see any cracks, be sure to seal them right away. Inspect for cracks in the walls, ceilings and in the foundation. Check around utility lines, appliance vents, and plumbing, as well. If you have windows or doors with screens, make sure that the screens are in good shape and do not have any tears or rips in them.

Remember, insects are quite small, and even rodents can fit through very small spaces, so it is best to make sure that there are no cracks and holes of any size to avoid the opportunity to get in. Once pests and rodents get in, they are a lot more difficult to get rid of, and they could potentially ruin the reputation of your business that you worked so hard to build up. Pests also love moisture so be sure that your ventilation is working properly and that there is limited humidity in the air. If you do have an issue with pests, you want to make sure that you call the professionals such as Moxie Pest Control.

There are different types of pests such as cockroaches, rodents, and flies. If they are present, they can contaminate food and even spread foodborne illnesses such as Salmonella. About 48 million Americans get sick every single year because of food-related illness. It is important to not only have good habits in the kitchen but also to make sure that your staff follows the proper procedures when handling and preparing food at all times.

The reputation of a restaurant is extremely important. It is what drives customers to or away from your establishment, and it can mean that you are successful or not. All it takes is a few bad reviews to sink a business, so it is best to avoid any bad reviews at all costs. If there are pests in your restaurant, there is a risk of food getting contaminated and making customers sick, and they are likely to get spotted, or worse, they could end up in someone’s food.

You could even get sued if that happens. Pests are a very costly problem that you want to avoid at all costs. If pests get spotted by a customer, that does not mean that they are the only ones who will not be returning to your restaurant. It also means that many other customers will be lost since they are likely to spread the word.

Pests are attracted to food, so if you keep a dirty kitchen, they will be sure to show up. That is one of the reasons why it is of utmost importance to keep a clean dining area and kitchen. If you have an office in your restaurant, be sure to keep it neat and free from clutter because that is a breeding ground for pests. Rodents and insects love to hide and burrow under piles of clutter. Plus, you will enjoy the benefits of a neat and tidy office.

Pests are a nuisance and they can cause some very serious damage to linens, structures and they can even cause fires. They can literally eat away at your investment. Some people are even allergic to certain pests and exposure to them can actually make employees sick. This could lead to more sick days and a much higher turnover rate.

Make your restaurant the kind of place where you would want to go. Be one step ahead of any possible pest disasters by keeping your business clean and pest-free. You will be happy you did, and so will your customers.