Brian OMahoney / Pioneer Press
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

How graduating high school seniors are being celebrated

May 15, 2020 | 6:59am
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Brian OMahoney / Pioneer Press

Throughout Illinois folks are making large and small gestures to honor the Class of 2020.