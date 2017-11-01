How to get your free Dunkin' Donut on Friday

If you’re in the mood for a donut Friday, national chain Dunkin’ Donuts has a proposition for you.
Donut aficionados across Southern California can get a free “donut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage,” the company said in a statement.
Here’s what you need to know:
When can I get my free donut?
Friday, Nov. 3. All day.
What kind of donut is it?
Any classic donut.
Where can I get my free donut?
You can go to any participating Southern California Dunkin’ Donuts locations, including these in San Diego County.
Dunkin’ Donuts: 1410 Main St., Ramona.
Dunkin’ Donuts: 601 Pacific Highway, downtown San Diego (in the Embassy Suites).
Dunkin’ Donuts: 225 Broadway, Suite 100, downtown San Diego.
Dunkin’ Donuts: 2139 East Plaza Blvd., National City.
Do I have to have a special code or secret pass?
No. Just buy a drink, and you’ll get your donut.
Can I get more than one?
Don’t be greedy. No.
Where can I get more information?
Twitter: @outdoorlivingsd
Science proves you should be sitting down if you want to feel full
The much-anticipated design is available in stores starting November 1