How to get your free Dunkin' Donut on Friday

From www.sandiegouniontribune.com by Michael James Rocha
If you’re in the mood for a donut Friday, national chain Dunkin’ Donuts has a proposition for you.

Donut aficionados across Southern California can get a free “donut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage,” the company said in a statement.

Here’s what you need to know:

When can I get my free donut?

Friday, Nov. 3. All day.

What kind of donut is it?

Any classic donut.

Where can I get my free donut?

You can go to any participating Southern California Dunkin’ Donuts locations, including these in San Diego County.

Dunkin’ Donuts: 1410 Main St., Ramona.

Dunkin’ Donuts: 601 Pacific Highway, downtown San Diego (in the Embassy Suites).

Dunkin’ Donuts: 225 Broadway, Suite 100, downtown San Diego.

Dunkin’ Donuts: 2139 East Plaza Blvd., National City.

Do I have to have a special code or secret pass?

No. Just buy a drink, and you’ll get your donut.

Can I get more than one?

Don’t be greedy. No.

Where can I get more information?

www.dunkindonuts.com

Twitter: @outdoorlivingsd

michael.rocha@sduniontribune.com

