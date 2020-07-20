How to get a mail-in ballot for the Anne Arundel County general election

July 20, 2020 | 4:47pmFrom www.baltimoresun.com
Paul W. Gillespie
While the June primary was heavily reliant on mail-in voting, Marylanders will have choices on how they vote in the November election. An absentee ballot can be requested online by any registered Maryland voter up until one week before the election, according to the State Board of Elections. Voters can request an absentee ballot starting now and any time before October 27. Anyone printing out their own ballot can request one until Oct. 30.