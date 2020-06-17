ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

How do you topple a Confederate statue? Popular Mechanics offers how-to guide

June 17, 2020 | 8:47pm
From www.mcall.com
By
Chris Pastrick
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND

Popular Mechanics figured they'd weigh in on the issue, offering a how-to guide for eager topplers.