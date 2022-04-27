How Do Mid-Sized Restaurant Brands Act Like Much Bigger Brands? With a Customer Data Platform!

Chicago, IL ( RestaurantNews.com ) You don’t have to be a billion-dollar brand to act like one. You just need a Customer Data Platform (CDP) to give you the visibility into your customer data that’s needed to drive meaningful growth.

“Brands with 40 or more locations can optimize their customer visibility with a CDP solution,” says Pat Riley, vice president of business development at DataDelivers , the Chicago-based data analytics leader for the restaurant industry. “This technology can give mid-sized brands the same results achieved by companies five times their size.”

DataDelivers’ CDP integrates existing data to give brands a single view of their customers and gives access to all the insights about their behaviors. These insights lead to strategies that strengthen customer to brand relationships and drive long-term growth.

Knowing More than A few of Your Customers

Loyalty and e-clubs are only part of the customer picture, but they don’t tell the whole story. With a CDP program that combines POS data, loyalty, e-club, online orders, as well as other data sources, a brand can get a high-level overview of its customers and can segment heavy users, new and lapsed guests, and all those in between.

“Many brands believe their loyalty club contains their best customers and that is most definitely not the case,” added Riley. “We continue to see that high value guests are frequently not members of loyalty or e-clubs, and many brands miss communicating to these valuable customers because their data is not complete.”

Most high value customers have a routine for their visits and the positive experience reinforces why they come back. With a CDP solution that integrates data from multiple guest touchpoints, a brand can segment their customers and see who this customer is, when they last visited, what they ordered and so much more.

This visibility and clarity into the customer data allows brands to communicate directly to that guest with key messages that encourage increased visits or reward their patronage. Brands can also create a model from this data and develop look-alike prospecting campaigns with social media platforms. By comparing a customer and a control group, one DataDelivers’ customer saw an 86% increase in return on investment for those in targeted customers.

Looking Back to Look Forward

Over time, a CDP solution can enable predictive analytics for future sales. Though upon completing a data integration, a brand can look back at its sales and customer information to see who visited and who didn’t, by segment, and map out the path to higher sales. Going further, a brand can match customer and sales data against its marketing calendar and ad spend to strengthen the picture of the business and understand its opportunities and weaknesses.

“More active customers will bring growth, and a CDP solution can identify those customers and provide a pathway for personalized communication with them. That’s how mid-sized companies can act like much bigger ones,” added Riley.

About DataDelivers

Headquartered in Schaumberg, IL, in 2021 DataDelivers has helped restaurant clients identify more than 15 million new guests, generate more than 2 million incremental visits, and produce more than $40 million in incremental sales. For more information, visit https://datadelivers.com .

