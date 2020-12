Joe Biden won Illinois by nearly 17 percentage points, 57.4% to 40.7%; Sen. Richard Durbin sailed to re-election over Republican Mark Curran 54.5% to 38.8%; and the graduated income tax fell by a not-insignificant margin of 53.4% to 46.6%. However, break the vote behind those landslides into the smallest electoral pieces — precincts — and a more nuanced picture emerges.