How to Create Year-Round Outdoor Dining for Your Restaurant

( RestaurantNews.com ) Restaurants with outdoor dining tend to draw diners into their restaurant. When the host/hostess asks diners if they want to sit inside or outside, diners commonly prefer to sit outside. Patrons love to experience al fresco dining, especially when the weather is wonderful. What happens when the weather turns or when the colder months come, though? Suddenly, your restaurant loses a large portion of your seating capacity, therefore, your restaurant loses a significant amount of revenue. Fortunately, Roll-A-Cover’s retractable outdoor dining enclosures and retractable roof systems for restaurants are the simple solution to this.

Outdoor dining enclosures are structural enclosures that protect diners from the elements, while providing a year-round outdoor ambiance. When the weather becomes inclement, the retractable enclosure simply closes via motorization or by manually pushing the bays. These structural custom glass roof systems are designed to fit your restaurant’s outdoor dining needs and withstand heavy snow and wind loads. Some outdoor patios require retractable skylight systems while others require full retractable enclosure systems or lean-to enclosures. Roll-A-Cover will design your system perfectly for your restaurant’s outdoor space. Additionally, Roll-A-Cover’s outdoor dining enclosures and roof systems are perfect for any patio at any level. Rooftop restaurants and bars largely benefit by having retractable enclosures because they can close their enclosure when the weather becomes inclement but still maintain their gorgeous rooftop views.

Maximizing your restaurant’s seating capacity by adding a Roll-A-Cover retractable enclosure also adds a WOW factor to your restaurant. Creating a year-round outdoor dining space is very important for the success of your restaurant. Contact sales@rollacover.com or (203) 393-7292 today for a design and a quote! Roll-A-Cover’s team will work with you to create a spectacular outdoor dining enclosure for your restaurant’s outdoor patio space.

About Roll-A-Cover, International

Roll-A-Cover, International is America’s largest manufacturer of trackless retractable enclosure products. When the weather becomes inclement you will quickly and easily be able to close your retractable enclosure and still be able to utilize your outdoor area. This allows your customers to be outdoors or indoors rather than having a permanent structure year-round. Roll-A-Cover has earned 14 North American awards for its retractable enclosure products and is continuing to cover restaurant patios, rooftops, and swimming pools across the globe. Don’t waste valuable outdoor dining space and lose money. Generate revenue year-round with a Roll-A-Cover retractable enclosure or retractable roof system. For more information, please visit www.rollacover.com , call 866-393-7292, or email sales@rollacover.com . You can also follow us on social media @rollacover!

Roll-A-Cover’s got you covered!

The post How to Create Year-Round Outdoor Dining for Your Restaurant first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.