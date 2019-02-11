How to cook, shred and pack roasts for easy use in soups, tacos, stir-fries and more

Shredded beef and pork are so versatile that it's worth watching your favorite grocery's sales flyers and stocking up when the big roasts best suited for long cooking are on special.

Here's how to cook, shred, pack and use them, taking as examples an arm chuck roast and a pork shoulder roast. The methods contain no seasonings, so that the finished meat is more versatile for a wide range of uses. You could, if you like, add seasonings during cooking.

Try this pro tip: Ignore the advice to shred cooked meat with two forks. The easiest ways I've found to shred these meats are with a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment and with a food processor fitted with the dough blade. The machines make much quicker work of the job than two forks ever could - and with far less tedium too.

To save the cooked and shredded meat, and have it ready for future meals, pack 1-pound portions (about 2 cups) in zip-close bags, writing the date, weight and type of meat on the outside. Freeze. Each portion will make about 4 servings in most cases (at 4 ounces per serving). And they will thaw quickly. Just transfer one to the refrigerator in the morning for dinner that night.

The cut: Arm chuck roast

You might see it labeled as: arm roast; chuck 7-bone pot roast; chuck arm pot roast; chuck arm roast; chuck blade pot roast; chuck pot roast; chuck; shoulder (clod) roast; arm roast; clod heart; cross rib roast; short clod; shoulder center; shoulder clod roast; shoulder pot roast.

Roast average weight: 2 ½ to 4 pounds

To cook on stovetop or in the oven: Cut the roast into 3 or 4 large pieces. Place the pieces in a large, heavy pot with a lid, such as a Dutch oven. Add enough liquid (broth, water, beer, juice) to come about halfway up the side of the roast. Cover and simmer on medium-low heat for 25 to 30 minutes per pound, or place in a 325-degree oven for the same amount of time. When the meat is tender, remove from heat, and allow meat to cool in its liquid. Remove beef, and shred as desired, reserving liquid for another use.

To cook in a slow cooker: Cut the roast into 3 or 4 large pieces. Place pieces into slow cooker with 1 to 2 cups of liquid (water, broth, beer, juice), and cook on low setting for 6 to 8 hours (smaller roast) or 8 to 10 hours (larger roast). Turn off slow cooker, and allow beef to cool until it is easy to handle. Remove beef, and shred as desired, reserving liquid for another use.

To cook in a pressure cooker (electric or stovetop): Cut the roast into three or four large pieces. Place pieces and 1 to 2 cups liquid (water, broth, beer, juice) into pressure cooker. Cover pressure cooker, and bring to high pressure; cook for 20 to 25 minutes per pound. When time is up, release pressure according to manufacturer's directions; remove from heat, and allow beef to cool in its own juices until cool enough to handle. Remove beef, and shred as desired, reserving liquid for another use.

Freeze for: Up to 3 months in the refrigerator freezer; up to 6 months in a stand-alone freezer.

Use in: Tacos, burritos, enchiladas; barbecued beef sandwiches; Vietnamese banh mi; stir-fried with vegetables; omelets; soups

The cut: Pork shoulder

You might see it labeled as: pork arm roast; blade pork roast; Boston butt; picnic roast; picnic ham

Roast average: 3 to 4 pounds (pork arm roast); 6 to 9 pounds (blade roast)

To cook on stovetop or in the oven: Cut the roast into 3 or 4 large pieces. Place pieces in a large, heavy pot with a lid, such as a Dutch oven. Add enough liquid (broth, water, beer, juice) to come about halfway up the side of the pieces. Cover and simmer on medium-low heat for 5 to 6 hours, or place in a 325-degree oven for the same amount of time. When the meat is tender, remove from heat, and allow meat to cool in its liquid. Remove pork, and shred as desired, reserving liquid for another use.

To cook in a slow cooker: Cut the roast into 3 or 4 large pieces. Place pieces into slow cooker together with 1 to 2 cups of liquid (water, broth, beer, juice), and cook on low setting for 6 to 8 hours (smaller roast) or 8 to 10 hours (larger roast). Turn off slow cooker, and allow pork to cool until it is easy to handle. Remove pork, and shred as desired, reserving liquid for another use.

To cook in a pressure cooker (electric or stovetop): Cut the roast into 3 or 4 large pieces. Place pieces and 1 to 2 cups liquid (water, broth, beer, juice) into pressure cooker. Cover pressure cooker, and bring to high pressure; cook, 75 minutes. When time is up, release pressure according to manufacturer's directions; remove from heat, and allow pork to cool until easy to handle. Remove pork, and shred as desired, reserving liquid for another use.

Freeze for: Up to 3 months in the refrigerator freezer; up to 6 months in a stand-alone freezer.

Use in: Pulled pork sandwiches; stir-fried with vegetables; bean or lentil soups; in omelets or frittatas; in stews with hominy.

Robin Mather is a third-generation journalist and the author of "The Feast Nearby," a collection of essays and recipes from a year of eating locally on a very tight budget.

MORE COVERAGE

How to turn a rotisserie chicken into 2 taco dinners, each feeding 6 people »

How to make fried rice that will make you forget it's leftovers »

How to break down cassoulet into easily manageable and make-ahead parts »