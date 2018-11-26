How to Build a Hanukkah Latke Bar

On Hanukkah, beginning at sundown Dec. 2, when the potato latke moves to center stage, wouldn’t it be fun to have a parade of different ones, each with enough character to stand on its own and its own side sauce?

What goes on the latke bar?

First, the tablescape. Traditions surrounding the holiday have not shifted, so pull out the chanukiah (I grew up calling it a menorah too); buy those little fishnet bags of gold-wrapped chocolate coins or gelt, and scatter them; ask your musical-scholar-in-residence-child to make a playlist. Or see our Spotify suggestions.

Moving on to the food.

We’re offering a lineup of three very different latkes and four sides. Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, is a holiday that ends up returning to old priorities. Unless you have Sephardic guests, there’s an emphasis on the strikingly similar Ashkenazic recipe of grated potato, some onion (or not) and salt. The mixture fries in hot oil to a crisp goodness.

On the table, put a large platter of your nana’s latkes first. Celebrate your own traditions; they do keep the family together. Make them the spotlight. Don’t use restraint. Go for abundance! And offer heaping bowls of sour cream and applesauce.

If you’re thinking, why would anyone need more? Aren’t nana’s latkes enough? Why “break the bloodline,” so to speak? It’s no stretch to say that if I had escaped the antisemitic Russian pogroms of my shtetl in Poland, as my mother-in-law Rebecca Bazilan did, those potato latkes sweetened with applesauce would’ve come with me to America. By adding other choices, I am not demeaning their importance: as sanctuary, as profound connection to a once-happy life.

But they’re not reflective of the breadth of even the most basic winter farmers market or grocery.

In a climate where culinary diversity is honored, there is hardly a new idea that I am not open to, except an overwhelming abstraction of the food. Which is why I was delighted to unearth Marlene Sorosky Gray’s combination of four root vegetables, and then a fifth, the beet, stirred into the classic sweet applesauce. Americans like Sorosky Gray, gifted at innovation, are forging ahead with an agenda of healthier choices. Maybe you have Yukon or Red Bliss potatoes on hand, but rutabaga? Parsnips, celeriac, beets? These ingredients truly add flavor to the classic potato latke.

The final latke contribution, from Mauro Mafrici, chef/owner of Pelago Ristorante in Chicago’s Raffaello Hotel, keeps the foundation of the latke’s classic Ashkenazic ingredients, but Mafrici felt the urge to change things up. He cut the potatoes in shoestrings, swished them around an iced water bath to remove the starch, let them dry out, then combined them with eggs, salt and flour, or cornstarch for the gluten intolerant. After they are fried, he re-engineers them by stacking each one with smoked fish, creme fraiche, a pinch of fresh chives and a watercress sauce that makes it a standout dish.

This year, the eight-day Hanukkah celebration falls over two weekends, which gives you more time to plan, cook and freeze. And stake your claim on hosting the holiday.

What you will be offering besides your grandma’s delicious latkes are simply the limits of your own appetite.

Playlists to try

Hanukkah Songs with PJ Library (for kids)

Hanukkah Kids

Peggy Wolff is a freelance writer.

Shoestring latkes with smoked salmon and creme fraiche

Prep: 30 minutes

Cook: 6-8 minutes per batch

Makes: about 20 latkes

Adapted from Mauro Mafrici, chef/owner of Pelago Ristorante, who tops the latkes with a dollop of creme fraiche, smoked salmon and chopped chives, and serves a creamy watercress sauce on the side. Mafrici found a vintage cookbook, “something like Journal of the Kitchen in Italian,” while wandering the secondhand bookstores in the ghetto ebraica, the old Jewish ghetto in Trieste, Italy, his hometown. The original recipe listed flour, but Mafrici subbed cornstarch, which works fine, for gluten-free diets. If you're curious about washing off the potato starch but then adding starch back, Mafrici says that “the starch from the potato is no good. That's why I took it away.” The fried latkes can be refrigerated overnight, then warmed on an ungreased cookie sheet for about 5 minutes at 325 degrees.

Watercress sauce:

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 pound watercress, washed, stemmed, chopped

½ cup heavy cream

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Freshly ground pepper

Latkes:

4 large potatoes, peeled, about 2 ½ pounds

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 medium onion, finely chopped

2 tablespoons flour

2 cups canola oil

Topping:

¾ pound smoked salmon or nova, sliced

1/2 cup creme fraiche

2 tablespoons finely chopped chives

1 For the watercress sauce, heat the oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the onion; cook until softened, 5-7 minutes. Add the watercress; cook until wilted. Transfer mixture to a blender. Add the cream; puree to a creamy consistency. Add the salt and the pepper to taste.

2 For the latkes, cut the potatoes in long, thin matchsticks about 1/8-inch thick and 4 inches wide. As you cut, add pieces to a large bowl of iced water. Swish them around to remove the starch; let them dry on a towel, covered with a second towel, 1 hour.

3 Transfer the potatoes to a large bowl. Add the eggs, onions and flour; stir until well combined.

4 Heat ½ cup oil to 350 degrees in a large, heavy-bottom skillet on medium-high heat. Working in batches, slip 3 mounds (each about 4 inches wide) of the potato mixture into the oil. Fry, 3 to 4 minutes. If latkes begin to fall apart, push loose shoestrings back together with a spatula. Carefully flip the latkes, using 2 spatulas. Fry second side until golden brown, about 3 minutes. (If latkes are not staying together while frying, add another egg and 1 teaspoon flour to the bowl, mixing well.) Transfer finished latkes to a baking sheet covered with paper towels to drain; season with salt to taste. Keep warm as you continue frying the remaining latkes. Keep stirring the mixture to make sure the batter coats the potatoes.

5 To serve, garnish each latke with smoked salmon, 1 to 2 teaspoons creme fraiche and a sprinkle of chives. Serve watercress sauce on the side.

Nutrition information per latke: 169 calories, 11 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 32 mg cholesterol, 12 g carbohydrates, 2 g sugar, 6 g protein, 185 mg sodium, 1 g fiber

Root vegetable latkes with beet applesauce

Prep: 25 minutes

Cook: 9-11 minutes per batch

Makes: 16 latkes (each 3 to 4 inches wide)

This recipe is adapted from one by celebrated culinary instructor and award-winning author Marlene Sorosky Gray. It is vegetable-rich with five root veggies, uncommon but how healthy. All five are easy to find at this time of the year. Use a good knife — not a vegetable peeler — for the outer skin of the rutabaga.

1 1/2 cups peeled, shredded boiling potatoes, such as Yukon Gold

1 cup peeled, shredded rutabaga, about ½ pound

1 cup peeled, shredded parsnips, about 4 parsnips

1 cup peeled, shredded celery root, about medium 1 bulb

1 cup shredded onion, about 1 medium onion

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1/3 cup flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt, or to taste

4 to 6 tablespoons vegetable oil

Flaky salt

Beet applesauce, see recipe

1 Stir together potatoes, rutabaga, parsnips, celery root and onion in a large bowl. Add eggs, flour and salt; mix well until thoroughly combined.

2 Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Form patties by lightly packing the mixture into a ¼ cup measure; drop 4 to 5 mounds of the mixture into the hot oil. Flatten them into 3-inch rounds with a spatula. Cook until the bottoms are deeply browned, 5 to 6 minutes. Flip and cook on the other side, about 4 minutes or until browned. Transfer to a baking sheet lined with paper towels. If you’re serving immediately, keep your first batch warm in a single layer in a 200-degree oven while you cook the rest.

3 Remove any veggie shreds from oil left in skillet. If skillet is dry, add 1 to 2 more tablespoons of oil, and when hot, continue making latkes. (Latkes may be refrigerated overnight or frozen. Reheat in a single layer at 425 until sizzling and crisp, 6 to 10 minutes.)

4 Before serving, sprinkle with the flaky salt. Serve with the beet applesauce.

Nutrition information per latke: 84 calories, 4 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 23 mg cholesterol, 10 g carbohydrates, 2 g sugar, 2 g protein, 174 mg sodium, 2 g fiber

Beet applesauce

Prep: 10 minutes

Makes: 2 cups sauce

This is a wonderful complement to the root veggie latkes because it uses yet another root vegetable — beets — and the eye-catching color combo of beets and apples is an exciting alternative to sour cream. If you’re going to prepare the beets from scratch, why not double it, using two large beets or 12 ounces? The finished sauce will keep for a week in the fridge.

1 beet, about 6 ounces, scrubbed, stem trimmed to ½ inch

1 1/2 cups jarred applesauce

1 Heat the oven to 425 degrees. Put beet in a shallow baking dish with ½ inch of water; cover with a lid or aluminum foil. Bake until a paring knife easily pierces the center, 30-60 minutes. You may need to add a little more water toward the end. Do not let the pan become dry.

2 Remove from the oven, uncover and allow to cool. When cooled, cut the top and tail off of the beet. Rub under running water to slip off the skin. Or hold beet in a paper towel and use it to remove the skin. Finely chop the beet; mix in a bowl with the applesauce.

Nutrition information per ¼ cup serving: 28 calories, 0 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 7 g carbohydrates, 6 g sugar, 0 g protein, 17 mg sodium, 1 g fiber

