How to build a cheese board to suit any budget this holiday season

When I brought a wedge of cheese for lunch a few years ago, Monica Eng, my “Chewing” podcast co-host, took a knife to the tip. Our recollections diverge, but my gentle suggestion on how to slice the cheese, with no lunging for the knife as she’s alleged, was met with wild accusations of fromage snobbery.

That particular cheese should have been cut like super skinny pie slices.

The importance of slicing cheese correctly matters whether you’re offering a single economical wedge at work or serving an expensive party platter at home. You experience flavors from rind to paste as the cheesemaker intended. Plus, it’s a useful conversation starter in this entertaining season, for sure.

Knowing how to slice cheese can help you build a better cheese board, whether your budget is high or low. While I lived in Paris down the boulevard from Marie-Anne Cantin, the queen of cheese, I could only afford to window-shop, salivating at her displays. But even cheese presentation styles change. Do the old rules of including one cow’s milk, one goat’s milk and one sheep’s milk cheese even apply anymore? I visited Lydia Burns, senior manager of procurement at Pastoral Artisan Cheese, Bread & Wine, for a lesson at the flagship shop in Lakeview to find out.

First, I had to apologize for invoking the childish idiom associated with our topic. Ironically, many of us grew up with plastic-wrapped Kraft Singles, so we never knew “cut the cheese” referenced the sulfurous smell released when slicing into some dairy products.

“I’ve worked in cheese about 13 years, so I’m used to it,” said Burns laughing. She teaches classes on cheese now, but was raised by a vegetarian mom who topped pizza with Cracker Barrel extra sharp cheddar and mozzarella only.

As for the three-milk rule? That’s the first cheese myth Burns busted. “I go by flavor,” she said. “Have some range of things.” For Friendsgiving, Burns brought an Epoisses and Barber’s cheddar. Both are made from cow’s milk, but the former is notoriously pungent, soft and French; the latter is firm, aged and made by the oldest cheddar producer in the world, just outside Cheddar, England.

I asked Burns to assemble two cheese boards — one high end and one low — with crowd-pleasing, comparable flavors, and to demonstrate common cuts we should know.

For the pricier board ($68), she chose the coveted Harbison cheese by Jasper Hill in Vermont ($20.99 for a whole-round, 9-ounce piece), the fuzzy-rinded 1605 manchego by Finca Sierra La Solana in Spain ($10.50 for one-third pound), and the dramatic Stilton blue by Colston Bassett in the United Kingdom ($10.25 for one-third pound).

Accompaniments included a jar of Bee Seasonal Marmeleiro organic Brazilian quince blossom honey ($5.99 for 4 ounces), cocoa-dusted almonds ($22.98 per pound), cornichons ($10.99 per pound), Beaufor whole-grain mustard ($2.99 for 7-ounce jar) and sliced baguette ($2.99 for a whole loaf).

For our so-called low-end board ($32), Burns selected a silky Camembert by Ferme de Jouvence in France ($11.99 for a whole-round, 10-ounce piece), the manchego-style Campo de Montalban from Spain ($8.99 for one-half pound) and the local Glacier Penta Creme blue by Carr Valley in Wisconsin ($6.50 for one-half pound).

She added the baguette, mustard and almonds as accompaniments, too, plus sliced plum membrillo paste by Mitica from Spain ($8.99 for a 10-ounce package) and picholine olives ($10.99 per pound).

“I see too many people cut all the rind off their cheese, which makes no sense because that’s part of the experience,” Burns said. “Plus, their cheeseboards look like they’re filled with peeled potatoes.” A bit of rind helps identify each cheese.

But what about a cheese board for the broke millennial shopping somewhere like Aldi? Go for cheddar. “Cheddar is like the pizza of cheese,” Burns said. “There’s really great cheddar, and there’s not so great cheddar, but it’s all cheddar, and it’s still usually tasty enough. It melts, you can cook with it, you can eat it on its own. It’s just kind of like the workhorse.”

One thing to avoid: containers of cubed cheeses, which usually contain preservatives. “It’s going to taste better if you go to the extra effort of cutting your own cheese, and it’s really easy and quick, Burns said, adding, “It should be a block. Just give it a little bit of a scrape, and it should be fine.” Even the cheesemongers at Pastoral will lightly scrape cheese to remove any lingering flavor from plastic wrap.

Add baguette, cornichons (which are just mini gherkin pickles), spiced almonds and maybe some pepper jelly, and you’re good to go.

But remember: How you slice the cheeses can impress your friends.

“There’s a little bit of a stigma against cubes in the cheese shop world,” said Burns. “I slice it or make kind of rustic crumbles that resemble cubes, but I don’t go full on cheese cube, usually.”

Pastoral Artisan Cheese, Bread & Wine, 2947 N. Broadway, 773-472-4781, pastoralartisan.com

