How to break down cassoulet into easily manageable and make-ahead parts

My cycling instructor resolves to only buy what she truly loves so she buys less. I posit that if you cook what you truly love, you will enjoy the process more.

Take cassoulet for example. I adore this humble French casserole.

Full of toothsome white beans, sausages, pork, lamb and duck, topped with crispy crumbs, this dish is one of the world’s best cold-weather cures. It’s also a supremely satisfying dish to cook. Really. I break down the recipe into easy-to-execute parts, such as cooking the beans and making the broth, then prepare them casually a few days in advance of serving.

We’ve toted the made-ahead parts to the cabin for an easy assemble and bake after a day of cross-country skiing. I’ve doubled the recipe to serve a crowd and to stock the freezer. I’ve made co-workers jealous with the most amazing lunches.

The first cassoulet I made as a young student of French cooking comes from the pages of Anne Willan’s 1981 “French Regional Cooking.” I spent two days making her ultra-rich duck confit before making the rest of the dish. When the children were young, and therefore kitchen time was limited, I turned to Pam Anderson’s “Perfect Recipes for Having People Over,” which uses canned white beans.

These days, my recipe inspiration pulls from both of those books, as well as the delicious versions served at favorite bistros, including Le Bouchon, which combines duck, pork belly and lamb, and Bistro Campagne (where, for $10, you can add foie gras to the already-rich dish!).

When i have the time, I mail-order the beautiful white cassoulet beans from Rancho Gordo. Otherwise, I buy dried white beans at a market that has a high turnover of the legumes, so I’m using the freshest possible. Fresh, dried beans mean slightly shorter cooking times and more tender finished beans. Canned beans will yield a cassoulet with a softer overall texture, but equally delicious.

As for the meats, the recipe here allows for lots of flexibility. A combination of poultry and pork products always proves delicious. I substitute fresh duck for the traditional duck confit (duck simmered to tenderness in its own fat). For economic reasons, you can skip the pricey duck and simply use more chicken.

Some recipes add stewed pork or lamb to the casserole dish. For ease, I use fully cooked pork sausage. You can vary the sausages, too, to suit your tastes. I like the combination of flavors and textures from smoked Polish and fresh Italian-style sausage. But, I’ve also used spicy Hungarian for a bolder dish and chicken sausage for a leaner version. You can add chunks of roasted pork, lamb or smoked ham if you wish.

I habitually whirl leftover, dried-out baguette or sourdough bread in the blender to make my own coarse crumbs. Stored in a freezer container, the crumbs can be frozen for several months. I replenish the crumbs whenever any bread’s gone stale.

To top the cassoulet, toss the breadcrumbs with a little butter and chopped fresh parsley. This cassoulet season, I’m stirring in some of those French fried onions sold in cardboard cans in the supermarket. They add a great crunch.

Break it down

Here’s the game plan for breaking the cassoulet recipe down into parts:

1 Cook the beans for the bean base; they’ll keep several days.

2 Finish the bean base; make the crumb mixture up to a couple of days in advance.

3 Make the duck broth, if using, up to several days in advance.

4 Brown all the meats; refrigerate them, covered, up to a couple of days.

5 Assemble everything the day you’re serving the casserole.

6 Heat the oven while the assembled cassoulet stands at room temperature.

7 Above all, enjoy the process. After all, that’s the key to everything in life.

Duck and sausage cassoulet

Prep: 45 minutes

Cook: 3 hours

Makes: 12 to 14 servings

You’ll need 4 or 5 cans (15 ounces each) white beans if you choose to substitute canned beans for the cooked dried beans. If you opt out of duck, double the number of chicken thighs. If you buy a whole duck, you can use the breasts and legs in the cassoulet, and the carcass to make the broth.

Bean base:

1 medium onion, chopped

2 slices smoky bacon, diced

4 slices prosciutto, optional, thinly sliced

6 cloves garlic, crushed

¼ cup dry red wine

1 box (26 ounces) or 1 can (28 ounces) chopped tomatoes

½ teaspoon dried thyme leaves

6 to 7 cups drained cooked smoky white beans, see recipe (or drained canned white beans)

Salt, freshly ground pepper to taste

Meats:

4 boneless duck breast halves, about 2 pounds (or 2 boneless duck breast halves and 2 duck legs)

8 small boneless, skin-on, chicken thighs, about 2 1/2 pounds

1 smoked cooked Polish sausage or Andouille sausage or veal bratwurst (14 ounces), sliced 1/2-inch thick

1 cup duck broth, see recipe, or chicken broth

Crumb topping, see recipe

1. For the bean base, put onion and bacon in a large skillet. Cook, stirring often, until onion softens and bacon starts to brown, about 10 minutes. Stir in prosciutto, if using, and garlic; cook, 1 minute. Stir in wine; boil hard, 1 minute. Then stir in tomatoes and thyme; simmer, stirring often, about 5 minutes. Stir in beans; simmer, 10 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Remove from heat and let cool. Refrigerate, covered, up to several days.

2. To brown the meats, first pat dry with paper toweling. Heat a large, heavy-bottomed skillet over medium heat until hot. Add the duck breasts (and legs if using) skin side down; reduce heat to medium-low. (Use a splatter guard to minimize mess.) Cook until skin is golden brown and crisp, about 15 minutes. Flip; brown the other side, about 10 minutes. Transfer meat to a baking sheet to cool.

3. Reheat the skillet with the duck drippings over medium heat. Add the chicken thighs in a single, uncrowded layer. Cook, turning often, until nicely golden brown on all sides, about 15 minutes. Transfer to the baking sheet with the duck.

4. Cook the sausage in the drippings to brown on all sides, about 10 minutes. Transfer to the baking sheet. Refrigerate the browned meats up to several days. Reserve the pan drippings in the refrigerator for several days.

5. To assemble the cassoulet, heat the oven to 350 degrees. Spread 3 tablespoons reserved pan drippings (OR 3 tablespoons olive oil) over a large, heavy casserole dish (12 to 14 inches in diameter and 3 to 4 inches deep) . (Refrigerate any remaining duck fat to cook other dishes.) Cut the duck breasts and chicken thighs into 1-inch wide slices. Arrange the pieces in the casserole dish. If using duck legs, slice the meat off the bones into large chunks; tuck all into the pan along with the sliced sausage.

6. Pour the duck broth over the meats. Spread the bean base evenly over the meats to cover them completely. Sprinkle the crumb topping over the whole dish.

7. Bake until the bean mixture is bubbling hot and the crumbs crispy golden brown, 1 to 1 ½ hours. (Timing will depend on how cold all the cassoulet parts were at assembly.)

8. Let stand 10 to 15 minutes before serving. Serve with a spoon digging down to get to the beans and meats.

Nutrition information per serving: 629 calories, 34 g fat, 11 g saturated fat, 162 mg cholesterol, 37 g carbohydrates, 3 g sugar, 43 g protein, 956 mg sodium, 13 g fiber

Smoky white beans

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 2 hours

Makes: 6 to 7 cups drained beans

The bean cooking liquid is delicious. Reserve it to use in soups and stews. Or, enjoy a cup of it warm for a nutritious snack.

1 pound dried cassoulet beans or white kidney beans

3 thick slices smoked bacon, diced

¼ cup celery leaves, optional

1 teaspoon salt

1 Rinse the beans well in a colander. Add to a large pot with cold water to cover by 2 inches. Heat to a boil. Reduce heat to low and add the bacon and celery leaves. Simmer, partly covered, stirring often, until the beans are tender when you bite one, 1 ½ to 2 hours. Add salt; simmer another 10 minutes. Let beans cool in the liquid.

2 Strain the beans over a bowl to catch the liquid. Refrigerate beans and their cooking liquid separately in covered containers up to several days.

Nutrition information per ½ cup serving: 115 calories, 1 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 1 mg cholesterol, 19 g carbohydrates, 0 g sugar, 7 g protein, 189 mg sodium, 11 g fiber

Duck broth

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 2 hours

Makes: 2 quarts

Duck broth is rich in flavor and velvety in texture. I like to use it when making a bowl of ramen, and in soups and stews.

1 whole duck with giblets, well-rinsed

½ cup celery leaves

12 black peppercorns

1 Remove the neck and giblets from the cavity of the duck. (Set the duck liver aside for another use.) Put the neck and giblets into a large pot.

2 Cut the wings off the duck; add to the pot. Then cut the legs off the duck. Remove the breasts from the bone, leaving the skin intact. Set the legs and boneless breasts aside for use in the cassoulet.

3 Break the duck carcass into 2 or 3 pieces. Add to the pot. Add celery, peppercorns and cold water to cover. Heat to a boil. Skim off the froth from the surface; reduce heat to a simmer. Cook, partly covered and stirring often, adding water if needed to keep bones submerged, about 2 hours.

4 Strain the broth into a bowl. Discard the bones. Put the broth into covered containers. Refrigerate for several days, or freeze for several months.

Note: Meaningful nutritional analysis on the broth is unreliable.

Crumb topping

Mix 2 cups coarse dry breadcrumbs (or panko crumbs) with ¼ cup finely chopped parsley in a small bowl. Add 3 tablespoons melted butter; stir to mix well. Stir in 1 cup store-bought crushed French fried onions if desired for flavor and crunch.

