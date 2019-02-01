How are those Trader Joe's, Costco and Aldi beers? We taste 30 in time for Super Bowl shopping

They are the oddest of oddities when it comes to buying beer, existing on their own little curious islands.

Store-brand beers.

They are Simpler Times Lager and Stockyard Oatmeal Stout, Wernesgruner Pilsner and Kirkland Signature IPA: the brands you see nowhere but the one chain of stores that carries them.

Trader Joe’s has the most robust and legendary selection of proprietary beer brands, but it is not alone. Aldi. Costco. Walmart has dabbled in beer — which led to a lawsuit claiming the brands were “wholesale fiction” designed to fool customers. Walgreens experimented with its own brand, Big Flats 1901. It was very cheap — $2.99 for a six-pack! — and very bad. It has been discontinued.

Still, such brands endure for a simple reason: The price is right. The downside, however, is that quality can be spotty — and in some cases, dreadful.

But not always. Back when Trader Joe’s Mission St. Pale Ale was made by Firestone Walker Brewing, the beer won three Great American Beer Festival medals in four years. While none of the current crop of store brands quite rises to such heights, several are worth considering — especially at those prices.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, one of winter’s biggest beer-drinking weekends, I tasted through 30 brands, looking for the good, the bad and the really bad. I found them.

A couple of notes: I couldn’t find the Walmart brands despite checking with several stores. The company did not reply to questions about the status of its beer program.

Also, I couldn’t find Trader Joe’s well-regarded Mission St. pale ale or IPA, and representatives from multiple stores said that’s because it’s no longer made. The beer was most recently brewed by Unita Brewing in Salt Lake City, but that relationship has ended, according to the brewery.

But the offerings at Trader Joe’s, Aldi and Costco remain fairly robust. Here’s how they fared, grouped by Buy It, Not Bad and Skip It. Prices are for six-packs of 12-ounce cans or bottles, unless otherwise noted.

BUY IT

Euphony Lager (Trader Joe’s)

This beer is credited to Campanology Brewing, but like most brands here, that’s a front. Who makes all of these beers can be found with a bit of digging and intuition, and in this case, the answer is Octopi Brewing, a well-regarded contract brewery outside of Madison, Wis., that just snagged Goose Island’s brewmaster. It is little wonder that Octopi’s private brands for Trader Joe’s would be among the best on this list. Euphony shows expert balance: crisp hop bite, deft softness and vague grainlike sweetness in the finish. Hand this to Bud drinkers, and they’ll be happy. Hand it to craft beer drinkers, and they’ll be happy. It is also the rare, if not only, supermarket brand to feature the Brewer’s Association’s “independent craft brewer” seal, should you care about that sort of thing. $5.99

Caco-Phony (Trader Joe’s)

Another winner from Octopi that can please beer nerds and novices alike. This is a low-key, accessible pale ale showcasing Mosaic hops and offering notes of ripe orange and grapefruit amid a bready malt backbone. For this price? A steal. $5.99

Wernesgruner Pilsner (Aldi)

This German lager is imported to the U.S. exclusively for Aldi, hailing from a brewery that touts roots to 1436. Wernesgruner’s flagship pilsner isn’t quite a revelation, but it is a winner: full bodied, with a pleasant muscular bite and crisp bitter edge. It’s a legit European import that’s $3 to $5 cheaper than six-packs of Heineken or Stella. I’d prefer it to either. $5.99

Josephsbrau Plznr (Trader Joe’s)

This Czech-style lager made by California’s Gordon Biersch Brewing is tidy and refreshing, tied together with a slight charge of late bitterness. Not flashy, but well done. $6.49

Mission St. Belgian Style White Ale (Trader Joe’s)

Bright and fruity, boasting the standard witbier notes of coriander and orange peel, though this version has a particularly “juicy” orange character. Could stand to dry out a touch more, but refreshing, well-done and a superior, cheaper option to Blue Moon. It remains on shelves, but as stated above, perhaps not for long. $6.99

Josephsbrau Radler (Trader Joe’s)

I was surprised how admirably this restrained take on “lemon beer” (as the label says) went down. The lemon character could shine through a bit more; I found this beer curiously apple-ish. But this radler manages to load up on fruit flavor while maintaining beer character — unlike, say, Bud Light Orange. $6.49

Stockyard Oatmeal Stout (Trader Joe’s)

Another solid Gordon Biersch offering: fairly robust and roasty with a chocolaty finish — especially for a slight 5.2 percent alcohol. Fun fact: Years back, this beer was made by Chicago’s very own Goose Island. $6.49

Josephsbrau Heller Bock (Trader Joe’s)

Maibock is a German style of beer mostly enjoyed by old-school beer lovers. Frankly, I’m surprised Trader Joe’s would invest in offering it. But Heller Bock is well-done: a sweet malt bomb, rich with bready notes and elements of raisin and plum, tempered by a bit of bitterness in the finish. A touch syrupy for my liking, but a solid representation of the style, especially for the price. Yet another respectable entry from Gordon Biersch. $6.49

NOT BAD

Trader Jose Dark Lager (Trader Joe’s)

A little nutty-toffee note makes this perfectly drinkable and lends a bit of welcome weight for a Mexican lager. $5.99

Trader Jose Premium Lager (Trader Joe’s)

“Premium” is a bit of a stretch, but this Corona/Modelo knockoff is pleasantly skunky, just crisp enough to avoid becoming too slick on the tongue (as the worst Mexican lagers can be). I’d much rather have Pacifico than this. But I’d take this over a Corona. $5.99

Kinroo Blue (Aldi)

Made exclusively for Aldi, this is a dessertlike take on a Belgian wit, boasting fairly rich and silky texture, with orange peel notes that lurch into orange sherbet overtones. It’s a bit much, but the beer is well-executed. Another surefire way to please Blue Moon drinkers, with decent odds they’ll prefer the deeper, richer flavor here. $6.49

Farm Island Organic IPA (Trader Joe’s)

Made by Peak Organic Brewing in Portland, Maine, this is perfectly fine for an organic IPA with little to distinguish it among the thousands of IPAs out there. A bit of tropical fruit character but not much depth. Among the most expensive Trader Joe’s brands. $7.99

Farm Island Organic Session IPA (Trader Joe’s)

Less booze (4.8 percent alcohol) and even less character than its big brother while still retaining elements of a very easy-drinking IPA. Sometimes that’s what you want. $7.99

Kirkland Signature IPA (Costco)

Believe it: Costco’s IPA isn’t bad. It is malt forward and fairly balanced by contemporary standards, lacking much interesting hop character: standard notes of orange-grapefruit crossed with woody pine. Clean, middling and perfectly fine if you just need an IPA in the fridge. $19.99 as part of mixed 24-pack

Kirkland Signature APA (Costco)

That’s right, the pale ale is respectable, too, threading the needle as passable without a hint of excitement to be found. From an icy cooler on Super Bowl Sunday, you could do worse. $19.99 as part of mixed 24-pack

Black Toad Dark Ale (Trader Joe’s)

Another Gordon Biersch offering. A bit syrupy, but a borderline thumbs-up for anyone after an approachable dark ale with elements of roast and char. $6.49

Boatswain Chocolate Stout (Trader Joe’s)

The best of Trader Joe’s Boatswain family — all made by Minhas Craft Brewery in Monroe, Wis. — but only because it manages to be relatively inoffensive amid its elements of roast and chocolate. It’s easy to hide imperfections behind a beer like this — and Minhas likely does — but that’s fine. $4.99

SKIP IT

Simpler Times Lager (Trader Joe’s)

This TJ’s classic, also made by Minhas, has become an icon of sorts for both its packaging and its price. But it’s an odd beer, with a sweet aroma and strangely robust at 6.2 percent alcohol. Apply that $4 toward something better. $3.99

Simpler Times Pilsner (Trader Joe’s)

As unpleasant as the lager. $3.99

Folded Mountains Pale Ale (Aldi)

This unimaginative, one-note take on a pale ale might have passed muster in 2003. Today? No. $6.49

Wild Range IPA (Aldi)

Similar to Folded Mountains; just more of it. $6.99

Monterrey (Aldi)

A beer most will perceive as Mexican is actually a product of Guatemala. Thin and bright up front with hints of skunk and sulfur (not bad!), but a cloying, grainy finish (bad!). $5.49

Josephsbrau Hefeweizen (Trader Joe’s)

One of the lesser Gordon Biersch offerings. Reminiscent of hot-dog water. $6.49

Josephsbrau Drive Thru Red (Trader Joe’s)

Just sort of there, with little to distinguish it. $6.49

Alternate Dimension (Trader Joe’s)

I love a good altbier, but this is too thin and papery to be that. $6.49

Boatswain IPA (Trader Joe’s)

Another strange beer, marked by thick sweetness. Tastes like bananas. $4.99

Boatswain Double IPA (Trader Joe’s)

Twice the unpleasantness as Boatswain IPA. $4.99

Boatswain H.L.V. Ale (Trader Joe’s)

The Boatswain family is a mess. $4.99

Kirkland Signature Brown Ale (Costco)

Not very brown and not very good. Reminiscent of bad home brew. $19.99 as part of mixed 24-pack

Kirkland Signature Stout (Costco)

So roasty, it’s akin to licking coffee beans. No balance. No harmony. No thanks. $19.99 as part of mixed 24-pack

