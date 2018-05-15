Houston’s Iconic King’s Bierhaus Announces Franchising Partnership with Fransmart

Houston’s famous King’s Bierhaus has partnered with global franchising company, Fransmart, to bring its innovative ‘hybrid casual’ model, German fare, and lively biergarten atmosphere to markets across the United States.

German Eatery To Bring Beer & Bratwurst To Major Markets Across The U.S.

Houston, TX (RestaurantNews.com) King’s Bierhaus, which has just announced a nationwide expansion through franchising, is changing the way people dine one stein at a time. The bierhaus’ innovative ‘hybrid casual’ model combines several dining experiences, and paired with King’s award-winning food and incredible service, creates a truly unique style of restaurant. Based in Houston, Texas, King’s Bierhaus has sights set on bringing its German fare and lively beer garden to markets throughout the United States through its new partnership with Fransmart, the industry-leading franchising development group behind internationally recognized brands like The Halal Guys and Five Guys Burgers & Fries.

King’s Bierhaus presents Austrian, German, and American cuisine in a modern fusion approach, where bratwurst sausages, wiener schnitzel, and homemade spaetzel noodles are served alongside exotic meats like elk and alligator, and washed down with German beers and authentic imported Schnapps. Signature dishes include The Famous Schnitzel Sandwich, Hans’ Half Chicken, Hungarian Gypsy Stew, and King’s Sausage Sampler, which was named one of the “100 Best Dishes in Houston” by The Houston Press.

King’s Bierhaus is the modern sister concept to the #1 German Restaurant in America, King’s Biergarten, founded by Austrian-born father and son duo Hans and Philipp Sitter in 2011. It began as a car wash serving bratwurst and beer, and over the years, developed into somewhat of an icon among local Houstonians and tourists alike. The nationally-acclaimed King’s Biergarten has collected a slew of awards since its inception, including the top spot as the “Most Whimsical Restaurant in Texas,” the “Best Bar in the Houston Suburbs,” and one of The Daily Meal’s “Top 12 Best Beer Gardens in America” and The Houston Chronicle’s “Top 100 Workplaces in Houston.” The Sitter family looks to capitalize on the biergarten’s notoriety and success by franchising King’s Bierhaus in markets throughout the United States.

“We want to bring the authentic German biergarten experience to people around the globe, and our distinct combination of casual dining with personalized service brings the best of both worlds together in a scalable concept,” said King’s Bierhaus President, Philipp Sitter. “The success we’ve seen with this model all started years ago with a brat and a dream, and we’re looking forward to taking King’s Bierhaus to the next level by expanding the concept to new markets with the able support and expertise of Fransmart as a partner.”

“King’s Bierhaus’ innovative ‘hybrid casual’ model improves where fast casual and fine dining fall short,” explains Fransmart CEO, Dan Rowe. “Their five-step ordering process allows customers to order as much or as little as they want, resulting in an increased per person check average, higher alcohol sales, and increased efficiency and back of the house operations. This concept truly is the best of both worlds: fast casual and full service dining.”

King’s Bierhaus is currently looking for passionate and experienced franchisees to expand the unique German concept across the country. For more information about franchising, visit http://go.fransmart.com/kings#.

About King’s Bierhaus

King’s Bierhaus is the sister concept to nationally-acclaimed restaurant, King’s Biergarten, which was first established in 2011 when Hans Sitter, an Austrian-born entrepreneur, decided to serve traditional German bratwurst sausages and beer to guests getting their car washed on the same property. Since then, the brand has gained local and national notoriety for its Austrian, German, and American fusion menu offerings and lively biergarten atmosphere. King’s Bierhaus was named one of the “Top 15 Most Anticipated Openings” by Zagat in 2017, and the flagship restaurant is located at 2044 East T.C. Jester, Houston, TX 77008. For more information, visit www.kingsbierhaus.com.

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for over 10 years. Company founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 3,000 restaurants in 45 states and 35 countries. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth—as of 2015, over 1,000 new restaurants are in development across their current portfolio.

