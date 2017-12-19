Houston’s Big City Wings Lands Fifth Location at Marq-E Entertainment Center

Houston, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Big City Wings is excited to announce the opening of their newest location in the Houston area! Located at 7620 Katy Freeway Suite 460, the family-friendly sports bar launched its opening Wednesday, December 13th.

Situated in the heart of Houston at the intersection of Loop 610 and the Katy Freeway, Big City Wings MARQ*E is the first location to open outside of the suburbs. Within 7700 square feet, Big City Wings promises a great variety of happy hour, lunch and daily specials embracing ice-cold beers, juicy burgers and the best wings in the city. The most popular item on the menu is, of course, the chicken wings served with over 25 different flavorful sauces including two new seasonal flavors, Jamaican Jerk, and Asian Sensation.

This location features a horseshoe-shaped bar, a spacious patio dining area, an arcade for kids and over 45 big screen TV’s and projectors equipped for the everyday sports fan. “Houston sports has never been more exciting. Big City Wings is a natural complement to the Marq-E Entertainment complex and its entire focus on family fun. After a day of playing games, going to the movies, and shopping; patrons will enjoy relaxing and dining with us while watching their favorite game on the big-screens,” said Director of Operations, Sam Elsaadi.

The MARQ*E location is the fifth restaurant in Texas. Big City Wings currently has locations in Pearland, Humble and Houston with hopes to expand in the future. To find more information on daily specials and a Big City Wings location near you, visit them online at bigcitywings.com.

Contact:

Tracey Cleckler

713-880-3387

tracey@bigcitywings.com