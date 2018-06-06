Houston Memorial Welcomes 1st Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip

Houston, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Memorial City Mall is about to become an even sweeter place to shop! Opening today, Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® is located in the mall at 303 Memorial City Way in Houston.

The new café’s mall location is on the corner next to Frolic’s Castle (the playground) and the Cinemark Theater. On opening day, the café is celebrating by offering Buy 3, Get 2 on all baked goods in addition to cookie giveaways throughout the day.

The café seats up to 20 guests and will serve freshly baked cookies, customized cookie cakes, a wide assortment of freshly baked confections, ice creams, specialty coffee and cold beverages. It is also a delicious lunch option thanks to its wide array of savory offerings including paninis, wraps and flatbreads.

“My family has lived in Houston for almost 40 years, and I can’t tell you how excited we are to introduce this amazing brand to everyone in West Houston,” said Franchisee Peter Nguyen. “We’ve found the perfect location with great visibility in one of the nation’s largest malls and we have assembled a great team. We are all looking forward to becoming an integral part of the community and can’t wait to share our freshly baked treats with shoppers.”

West Houston’s first Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip is the 18th in the Houston area, 37th in Texas, and 154th system-wide. The café will be open every day during mall hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information about Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, visit NestleCafe.com, Facebook and Twitter, and check us out on Yelp.

Cookie lovers are also invited to enjoy the ultimate in on-the-go convenience with the brand’s mobile loyalty app – available for download at Nestlecafe.com – and its Cookie Dough Rewards program.

About Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip®

Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip is a premiere dessert and bakery café offering customers an unrivaled experience through the use of fine ingredients, indulgent creations, distinct flavor profiles, and the rich tradition of the very best Nestlé® brands. Crest Foods Inc., franchisor of Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, based in Richardson, Texas, is a premiere restaurant franchisor company. The company currently franchises more than 150 bakery cafés in the United States, Canada and the Middle East. The versatile concept has kiosk, in-line mall and street café locations. The first café opened in 2000. Nestlé® Toll House Café by Chip® has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine’s “Franchise 500.” For more information please visit nestlecafe.com.

Nestle®, Toll House®, Nescafe®, Milano® and associated logos and designs, are trademarks of Societe des Produits Nestle S.A., and used by Crest Foods, Inc. with permission.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com