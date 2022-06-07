Houston Gains First-of-its-Kind Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar in Downtown Pennzoil Place

The brand is pioneering poke fare in this high-traffic Houston hotspot.

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Get ready, downtown Houston, for a first-of-its-kind poke concept to hit the market this summer – Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar ®.

The rapidly growing QSR franchise will be pioneering poke in Houston’s downtown hotspot, Pennzoil Place. The location serves as a signature structure in the Central Business District and includes two towers and a part of the infamous Houston downtown tunnel system.

The location is set to open this year and is owned by MCM Fresh Bite Co 1 LLC d/b/a Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar®. MCM Fresh Bite Co 1 is composed of friends and business partners, Sipa Meacham and Julian Moore, who bring a combined 35 years of experience to the brand. “We are thrilled to bring on this powerful team of business professionals as our newest franchise partners. They certainly bring a robust background to our brand,” stated Fen Reyes, Founder and CEO of Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar®. “Our team has no doubt that this newest group will make Uncle Sharkii a top favorite in the business district.”

With the new Houston deal, Uncle Sharkii will be exclusively targeted towards a market of professionals and business people that frequent the Pennzoil food court, says Reyes.

The new team boasts a steady stream of restaurant industry and leadership experience. Meacham immigrated to the U.S. from Laos at the age of 6 and quickly acclimated to American culture. She has gained extensive experience in hospitality over the years. “I am beyond excited to start this new venture with Julian and the Uncle Sharkii family. Meeting Fen and Raymond Reyes for the first time on discovery day helped seal the deal with signing on to become a franchisee,” stated Meacham. “Since then, the two have been nothing but supportive and helpful with our first opening here at The Tunnels, along with the many more stores yet to come throughout Houston. I couldn’t be happier to have joined the family and am looking forward to serving fresh poke bowls and refreshing boba teas to the masses!”

Similarly, Moore has been working in the restaurant industry since he was 14 years old. He is a proud U.S. Army veteran raised in a military family and has continuously nurtured his passion for restaurant management and operations. “Joining the Uncle Sharkii family was a ‘no brainer’ for me. The concept is as simple as it gets! Low overhead, low investment, high profits and a clean operation is what caught my attention,” said Moore. “After many years of dedication and experience in the service industry, the brand proves to have it all. It was time for me to chase the vision and not the money.”

It is from these humble beginnings that the two franchise partners grew to operational experts, overseeing multiple businesses with both small- and large-scale corporations, operating upwards of $50M in annual revenue in over 20 multi-unit restaurants. The team also has a strong background in restaurant operations within some of the nation’s busiest airports including the New York City Tri-State area. “Working alongside Sipa and the founders Fen and Raymond will be something special,” said Moore. “This emerging brand will be one of the most recognizable and sought-after quick service restaurants for poke lovers, boba fanatics and investors, globally.”

“Sipa and Julian have truly inspirational minority and new immigrant backgrounds,” asserted Reyes. “From Sipa’s incredible immigration story from Laos to Julian’s experiences in the military, we know that Uncle Sharkii has brought aboard two individuals who invest strong character, integrity, and heart in all they do.”

After only a few months of launching its flagship store in the San Francisco Bay Area, Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar® opened doors to its first franchise opportunity in the winter of 2019. Since then, the brand has expanded exponentially with many new diverse franchise partners hailing from a variety of backgrounds. The brand is one of the few poke companies with a native Hawaiian founder, the birthplace of poke fare. The brand’s model gives franchise partners flexibility. Locations can be set within any high traffic area, including airports, malls, hospitals, military bases, and more.

Those interested in owning a QSR franchise like Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar® can visit their franchise page at www.unclesharkii.com .

