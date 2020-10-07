Houston Family Brings Chicken Salad Chick to Pearland

Fast casual concept celebrates grand opening with free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests

Auburn, AL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired , fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Texas with its newest restaurant in Pearland. Continuing a string of development in the greater Houston area, the Pearland restaurant marks the fifth metro opening this year and ninth Houston market opening overall. The Pearland restaurant is located at 2100 Pearland Parkway and will celebrate its grand opening on October 21 with four days of giveaways, including free chicken salad for a year for the first 100 guests. Those awarded will be properly distanced and will receive a designated return time upon arrival to spread out the number of guests at the restaurant throughout the day.

Chicken Salad Chick is closely following Texas’ state and local guidelines for COVID-19 procedures and will open the Pearland restaurant at limited capacity with social distancing measures in place. All employees will be wearing masks and gloves, as well as practicing proper handwashing and food safety protocol, and all guests will be required to wear masks until seated for dining.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with modified giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, October 21 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make an in-store purchase and enter for a chance to win free chicken salad for a year.**

Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make an in-store purchase and enter for a chance to win free chicken salad for a year.** Thursday, October 22 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free Chick Special for their next visit.

– The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free Chick Special for their next visit. Friday, October 23 ­– The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler.

The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler. Saturday, October 24 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.

The Pearland restaurant is owned and operated by first-time Chicken Salad Chick franchise owners Kim and Clarke Hayes of H7 EATS-Pearland, LLC. After hearing founder Stacy Brown’s story on NPR’s podcast How I Built This, the Houston locals were inspired and met with the district manager the following day to start a conversation that would eventually lead to franchise ownership. With more than 30 years of combined experience in education and the industrial gas sector, respectively, the Hayes’ have a strong business skillset and deep management experience that are sure to make them successful Chicken Salad Chick franchise owners. Following the Pearland grand opening, the Hayes plan to open four additional Chicken Salad Chick locations over the next few years.

“Clarke and I weren’t actively looking to invest in a franchise but after learning about Chicken Salad Chick, we couldn’t ignore the appeal. From the brand’s like-minded culture and welcoming nature to the high-quality chicken salad flavors and robust business model, we knew this concept was special,” said Kim Hayes. “The Pearland community is deeply rooted and supportive of its residents, schools, and local businesses and we feel humbled to become a part of it. There’s already so much excitement around our opening and we can’t wait to welcome friends, family and fellow residents through our doors.”

Chicken Salad Chick in Pearland will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30am – 8pm. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive between 7-10am to get checked in, while maintaining social distancing. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and designated return time between 10am-11:15am. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of “The Chick” or anything of greater value and scan the code ‘1st 100 Spot’ on the CravingCredits app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss return time, your spot will be awarded to next in-line. Guests must be 16 years or older, redemption begins 10/26.

**Eligible winners must be 16 years or older and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be drawn at the end of the day. Redemption will start 10/26.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickPearlandTX/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded by Stacy Brown in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand has more than 170 restaurants in 17 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious and Fast Casual.com ‘s top Movers and Shakers for the third consecutive year, QSR’s Best Franchise Deals for the second consecutive year and Franchise Business Review’s Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Natalia Rodrigues

Fish Consulting

NRodrigues@fish-consulting.com

954-893-9150

The post Houston Family Brings Chicken Salad Chick to Pearland first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.