Houston Bar Louie Franchisees Open 2nd Location

National Collection of Neighborhood Bars Newest Location brings an Opportunity to Eat, Drink and Be Happy to LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch in Katy, Texas

Addison, TX (RestaurantNews.com) While America’s favorite Gastrobar serves our guests across the United States they can now find a 5th place in the Houston area to hang out, get great drinks, scratch food, awesome music, and the best service in Katy, Texas’ LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch immediately next to Alamo Drafthouse and The Grand.

Bar Louie ‘s franchisees Shaheed Momin and Khalid Kajani of 230 Restaurant Group opened their 2nd location in the market on January 11th with immediate success. “We looked at several options in the Katy market and feel the Dine-Shop-Play-Live-Work destination attributes of the development fit well with a Bar Louie customer and was a great logical choice for 230 Restaurant Group’s next location,” Said Jill Szymanski, Bar Louie Director of Franchise & Real Estate.

230 Restaurant Group and Bar Louie are actively pursuing additional locations in the Houston market, local real estate representation is with Joan Collum of Collum Commercial for both franchise and corporate locations. Szymanski added, “We have several markets identified for expansion and would love to add three to five locations over the next few years in Houston.”

In our traditional locations, Bar Louie looks for upscale lifestyle centers with female friendly retail and late night entertainment options such as theaters, concert and sporting venues. Each Bar Louie has a modern, relaxed vibe that expresses the brand’s identity, but no two locations are alike. Some are a cozy 5,000 square feet, while another boasts a roomy 11,000 square feet, with many other locations somewhere between. Layouts vary, as do local food and drink specials. Chris Devlin, SVP of New Business Development mentioned, “Each individual Bar Louie contains its own set of diverse characteristics, yet we offer operational systems and a roadmap to set up franchisees for success,”

Chris Devlin attributes the success of existing locations and continued interest from franchisees in Bar Louie’s ability to fill a much-needed niche in the marketplace. “Consumers are starving for a local social gathering place that’s out of the ordinary – they now have that in Katy and Bar Louie can deliver.”

Founded in Chicago’s River North neighborhood in 1990, Bar Louie emerged from local restaurants and sandwich shops opened by its founders, Ted Kasmir and Roger Greenfield. When Bar Louie was first established, its two founders set out with a goal to continue the tradition of these shops while also giving local residents dining and beverage options for each part of the day. The “Louie” sandwich was a staple of the early restaurants and is still served at Bar Louie establishments across the country. In 2010 Bar Louie was purchased by Sun Capital, helping build infrastructure to grow in new neighborhoods.

About Bar Louie

Bar Louie is a national collection of neighborhood bars featuring hand-crafted cocktails and spirts, delectable food and an inviting atmosphere for people to enjoy time with friends and mingle with new people. Founded in 1990 by Ted Kasmir and Roger Greenfield, Bar Louie has more than 130 locations across the United States and is growing through both franchising and corporate locations. Open during four parts of the day – lunch, happy hour, dinner and late night and some with brunch – Bar Louie is an award-winning concept with a progressively hip and lively atmosphere and actively seeking to grow with additional franchisees. To learn about franchising opportunities with Bar Louie, go to Bar Louie Franchise.

Media Contact:

Jill Szymanski

Bar Louie Director of Franchise & Real Estate

jszymanski@blro.net

214-218-2730