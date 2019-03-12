House of Blues Anaheim Opens All Stages for Huge St. Patrick’s Day Party

More than 40 Bands and Breweries Under One Roof for Lucky Brews, Lucky Grooves

Anaheim, CA (RestaurantNews.com) House of Blues Anaheim, Orange County’s premier live music and dining destination, is going big for St. Patrick’s Day and hosting the ultimate craft beer and music festival, aptly dubbed “Lucky Brews, Lucky Grooves,” bringing together more than 40 of SoCal’s finest breweries and bands on Sunday, March 17 for a nonstop day of fun! The 21+ event will feature music from popular local artists and bands on every stage, beer pours from popular SoCal breweries and a special menu of Irish-inspired grub from the House of Blues kitchen.

“We’re excited to close down the entire House of Blues for this ticket-only event and what’s sure to be a fun-filled day of nonstop brews and grooves,” said La Neisha Young, Director of Marketing & Promotions for House of Blues Anaheim. “With so many amazing artists and breweries lined up, there’s no better place to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Orange County!”

Doors open at noon for VIP ticketholders and 1:00 p.m. for general admission, with VIP attendees enjoying free food and beer during that first hour; see ticket prices below. Party-goers will have total access to the venue, including the Foundation Room, to enjoy live music playing on every stage. Food and beer wristbands are available for $15 each and include five tabs good for 4 oz. beer pours and food items.

The day’s festivities include, but are not limited to:

Lucky Brews, Lucky Grooves is part of House of Blues’ ongoing “Local Brews, Local Grooves” series, which showcases local artists and bands and celebrates SoCal’s growing local beer scene. Young continued, “Fans of all things beer and live music are not going to want to miss out on our St. Patrick’s Day party! We’ll be rocking out all day long and, in true Irish fashion, toasting to good fortune with lots of incredible beer.”

Lucky Brews, Lucky Grooves is a 21+ event. Tickets are available online at all Ticketmaster outlets and at the House of Blues Anaheim box office (400 W. Disney Way, Suite 337, Anaheim, CA 92802). General admission tickets are $12 each or four for $39. VIP tickets, which grant attendees one-hour early access and a swag bag, are $40 each or two for $60. Ticket prices are subject to taxes and fees with prices increasing day of event. Food and drink wrist bands are $15 each and include five tabs good for 4 oz. beer pours and food items. Although the restaurant will be closed, all bars will be open for drink purchases.



About House Of Blues

Founded in 1992, The 13 House of Blues are located throughout the United States and form the country’s pre-eminent group of intimate music venues. Each location features state-of-the-art sound and lighting technology in one-of-a-kind custom designed environments aimed to bring fans as close as possible to the artists. Every location’s restaurant and bar is adorned with signature original folk-art – part of the world’s largest collection – combined with the House of Blues legendary hospitality and tantalizing southern-inspired cuisine. www.houseofblues.com

Media Contact:

Samantha Wilson

Powerhouse Communications

www.powerhousecomm.com

949-261-2216

samantha@powerhousecomm.com