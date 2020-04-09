House of Athlete Founder and NFL Veteran All Pro Receiver Brandon Marshall and Raw Juce Team up to Establish the Nourish and Recover the Front Lines South Florida Fund

Fund Aims to Donate at Least 100,000 Nourishing Meals to Healthcare Heroes on the Frontlines of Coronavirus Response

Boca Raton, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Raw Juce , a South Florida-based restaurant that offers organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, acai bowls, and other organic foods, has teamed up with House of Athlete founded by NFL veteran All-Pro receiver Brandon Marshall, to support frontline healthcare heroes in South Florida through Nourish and Recover the Frontlines South Florida Fund during the COVID-19 crisis.

House of Athlete and Raw Juce’s goal is simple: raise enough money to purchase and donate at least 30,000 nourishing, revitalizing Raw Juce meals to South Florida’s healthcare workers. To kick off the fundraising efforts, the Raw Juce and House of Athlete have each donated $5,000.

Donations are tax deductible and ONE HUNDRED PERCENT of funds will go toward providing meals. Additionally, anyone who contributes will receive a 25-cent credit in the Raw Juce app for every dollar donated. (Learn more about the Raw Juce app here .) Credit will be applied at the end of the fundraising period.

It all started with Tricia Krefetz, owner of Click. Capture. Create. Photography in Deerfield Beach, who, after speaking with some local superheroes at Boca Raton Regional Hospital, realized the need for healthy, nourishing food, and support from the community. Tricia contacted Raw Juce and partnered with them to provide 50 meals to Boca Regional healthcare workers and 75 meals to Boca Hospital workers. After working with Tricia, Raw Juce knew it had to get more involved and reached out to Brandon Marshall in an effort to provide more resources to South Florida’s healthcare providers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Raw Juce’s mission has always been focused on supporting our universe in its journey to live a healthy lifestyle,” said Raw Juce co-founder Jeff Levine. “As we navigate the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, our team came together to think of ways we could support our local community’s healthcare heroes—and what better way than to deliver healthy and nutritious meals as a thank you for their tireless work and sacrifice during these trying times.”

Marshall added: “We still have two to three months ahead of us in this fight — if we’re lucky. We simply cannot afford to fail at taking care of our healthcare professionals. We feel that if we can have a positive impact on the lives of those we need the most right now, we will have done something to help in the fight. House of Athlete is partnering with local hospitals to provide recovery rooms, proper nutritional support, and mental fitness tools to their healthcare professionals. We would like to call upon other health, nutrition, and wellness brands who can serve their communities in the same capacity. We believe that during times like these, we are always stronger together. It is our hope that we can increase our impact on the national and even global level.”

Benefiting hospitals include:

o Boca Raton Community Hospital (Boca Raton)

o West Boca Medical Center (Boca Raton)

o Cleveland Clinic Florida (Weston)

o University of Miami Hospital (Miami)

o Joe DiMaggio’s Children’s Hospital (Hollywood)

o Mount Sinai Medical Center (Aventura)

o Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center (Palm Beach Gardens)

o Coral Gables Hospital (Coral Gables)

o Doctors Hospital (Coral Gables)

o Jackson Memorial Hospital (Miami)

o Baptist Health Medical Center (Brickell)

Hospitals in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties interested in receiving meals as part of the Nourish and Recover the Frontlines South Florida project can contact info@rawjuce.com to get involved. Those interested in donating can visit the official GoFundMe page.

For more information about Raw Juce, visit their OFFICIAL WEBSITE .

For more information about House of Athlete, visit their OFFICIAL WEBSITE .