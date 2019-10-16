Houlihan’s Restaurant + Bar Offers Free Meal to Veterans and Active Duty Military on Veterans Day

Fifteen-Percent Food Discount Offered Every Day to Veterans and Active Duty Military

Leawood, KS (RestaurantNews.com) Houlihan’s Restaurants will honor America’s veterans and active-duty military on Veterans Day, Monday, November 11, 2019 with a complimentary meal, in addition to the fifteen-percent food discount that is offered every day throughout the year.

“We are proud to honor our veterans and active duty military,” said Mike Archer, chief executive officer of Houlihan’s Restaurants, Inc. “On Monday, November 11, every Houlihan’s across the country will provide a special offer for the men and women who have served our country, or who are currently serving.”

The Veterans Day menu is comprised of guest favorites including the Houlihan’s Burger, Veggie Burger, Heartland Grilled Chicken Salad (grilled or fried), Fish and Chips, Brentwood Chicken Sandwich (grilled or fried), Southwest Grilled Chicken Wrap, Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo and a 5-oz. Petite Top Sirloin. The Houlihan’s restaurants in the northeast will serve Down Home Pot Roast in lieu of the 5 oz. Petite Top Sirloin.

The Veterans Day offer is valid on Monday, November 11, 2019 for dine-in only from the special Veterans Day menu. Beverages and gratuity are not included. There is a limit of one (1) meal per veteran or active-duty military. In order to receive a free meal on Monday, November 11, 2019, guests will need to provide proof of military service which may include a U.S. Uniform Services Identification Card, U.S. Uniform Services Retired Identification Card, Current Leave and Earnings Statement, Veterans Organization Card, photograph in uniform or wearing uniform, DD214, Citation or Commendation.

15% Military Discount Year-Round on Food Purchases

Houlihan’s Restaurant + Bar also offers a fifteen-percent discount on food purchases for all veterans and active-duty military at participating locations every day of the year. The fifteen-percent discount is valid for dine-in or carry out and is not valid with any other offer. Discount is limited to the food purchase of the veteran or active-duty military member.

To take advantage of the fifteen-percent discount throughout the year, guests will need to provide the same proof of military service that is required for the Veterans Day offer.

For the closest Houlihan’s restaurant, operating hours and to confirm participation in the Veterans Day special and military discount at your local restaurant, visit www.Houlihans.com/find-a-location.

About Houlihan’s Restaurants, Inc.

Leawood, Kansas-based Houlihan’s Restaurants, Inc. has developed and owns several award-winning concepts from fine dining to upscale casual, including Houlihan’s Bar + Grill. There are currently 61 Houlihan’s Restaurant + Bar locations that are both company and franchise-owned, located primarily in the Midwest and northeast United States. For more information visit www.Houlihans.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @Houlihans.