Houlihan’s Restaurant + Bar Offers $10 off $30 to Veterans, Active Duty Military and Military Families on Veterans Day

Leawood, KS ( RestaurantNews.com ) Houlihan’s Restaurant + Bar will honor America’s veterans, active-duty military, and our military families on Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 with $10 off a $30 food purchase.

While the offer may vary in some markets, Houlihan’s restaurants located in the following markets will offer $10 off a $30 food purchase.

Chicago (Naperville), Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas (Garland), Kansas City (Leawood, Overland Park and Lee’s Summit), Long Island (Farmingdale), Pittsburgh, as well as all 10 restaurants in New Jersey (Bayonne, Brick, Bridgewater, Cherry Hill, Holmdel, New Brunswick, Paramus, Parsippany, Ramsey and Secaucus).

The special Veterans Day offer is valid for in-restaurant dining or for carryout on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. No proof of service is required for this offer. Orders made via houlihans.com or a third-party delivery service are not eligible for this offer, and the $10 off $30 is not valid with other discounts.

“We are proud to honor our veterans, active duty military and the families who support these heroes on a daily basis,” said Bill Leibengood, chief operating officer of Houlihan’s.

In addition, Houlihan’s offers 15% off food purchases every day to all veterans and active-duty military. In order to receive the 15% discount, guests will need to provide proof of military service which may include a U.S. Uniform Services Identification Card, U.S. Uniform Services Retired Identification Card, Current Leave and Earnings Statement, Veterans Organization Card, photograph in uniform or wearing uniform, DD214, Citation or Commendation.

For the closest Houlihan’s restaurant, operating hours and to confirm the Veterans Day special for your local restaurant, visit www.Houlihans.com/find-a-location .

Contact:

Amy Freshwater

Houlihan’s Restaurants, Inc.

972-400-1238

afreshwater@houlihans.com

