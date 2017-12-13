Houlihan’s Restaurant Announces 3-Course Prix Fixe Menu, All-Day Happy Hour and Half-Price Bottles of Wine and Champagne on New Year’s Eve

And Celebrate New Year’s Day (National Bloody Mary Day) With an $8 Big ‘Ol Mary, Half-Price Bubbly, Half-Price Appetizers and 18% Off To-Go Orders

Leawood, KS (RestaurantNews.com) The countdown to 2018 has begun and Houlihan’s Restaurant is ready to help you ring in the New Year with a three-course prix fixe menu, all-day happy hour and half-price bottles of wine and champagne all day on New Year’s Eve, and drink and food specials throughout the restaurant on New Year’s Day.

Guests at participating Houlihan’s who choose the special New Year’s Eve menu will have two options – an $18 Prix Fixe Menu or a $25 Prix Fixe Menu.

All guests who choose the New Year’s Eve menu will choose a first course from options including a Caesar Salad or Chicken Tortilla Soup, or an appetizer from favorites such as Char-Crusted Ahi Tuna, Houlihan’s Famous ‘Shrooms or Avocado Toast, followed by the choice of one entrée.

The $25 prix fixe option includes six entree favorites such as Grilled Atlantic Salmon, Stuffed Chicken Breast and Steak & Wedge Salad. For guests who want a more casual dinner, the $18 prix fixe option includes seven entrees including Meatloaf No. 9, Huge Panko Fried Shrimp and the Houlihan’s Signature Burger.

The third course includes the choice of one dessert where the selection includes Brownie Batter Cake, Bite Size Crème Brulee and Best Ever Apple Pie.

The special New Year’s Eve menu will be served all day in the dining room, bar and lounge. The regular Houlihan’s menu will also be available. Guests may call their local Houlihan’s to make reservations for New Year’s Eve.

In the bar and lounge, participating restaurants will also offer all-day happy hour on New Year’s Eve where the ‘Happy Apps’ menu featuring a choice of $4, $5 and $6 appetizers will be available from open to close in addition to beer and cocktail specials.

And on New Year’s Day Houlihan’s will offer dining room specials that include half-price appetizers, half-price bubbly, and because New Year’s Day is also National Bloody Mary Day, Houlihan’s has the perfect cure for the holiday hangover with the $8 Big ‘Ol Mary. Houlihan’s Big ‘Ol Mary is a guest favorite and includes a skewered garnish with guest favorites: a ‘shroom, Thai wing, meat and cheese slider, lime wedge and a celery stick.

As an added bonus, participating Houlihan’s will offer 18% off all to-go orders on New Year’s Day.

For the closest Houlihan’s restaurant, operating hours and to confirm the specials for your local restaurant, visit http://www.Houlihans.com/find-a-location.

Offers valid at participating Houlihan’s restaurants. Not valid with any other offer.

About Houlihan’s

Established in 1972, Houlihan’s has 72 locations, primarily throughout the Midwest and the eastern United States. An American restaurant and bar, Houlihan’s menu features center-cut steaks, fresh seafood entrées, baked-to-order flatbreads and artisan salads and sandwiches along with an interesting, everyday wine and cocktail selection. Houlihan’s offers dishes in both small and large portions and is dedicated to developing menu options that address ever-evolving consumer lifestyles.

Leawood, Kansas-based Houlihan’s is privately owned by Houlihan’s Restaurants, Inc. For information on Houlihan’s or for information on franchise opportunities, please visit www.houlihans.com.

Contact:

Amy Freshwater

972-400-1238

fresh0604@gmail.com