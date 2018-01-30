Houlihan’s Celebrates Valentine’s Day with Special Four-Course Prix Fixe Menu

How sweet it is to be loved by HOUlihan’s

Leawood, KS (RestaurantNews.com) Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and what better way to celebrate with that special someone than with a fabulous four-course meal at Houlihan’s! Available all day Tuesday, February 13 through Thursday, February 15, Houlihan’s is offering the “How Sweet It Is To Be Loved By Hou” menu where two guests will dine for $50.

First Course (choose one) — Houlihan’s Famous ‘Shrooms, Not Your Average Queso or a small Spinach Dip.

Second Course (choose two) — Chicken Tortilla Soup, Baked Potato Soup, House or Caesar Salad.

Third Course (choose two) – Stuffed Chicken Breast, Meatloaf No. 9, Grilled Atlantic Salmon, Huge Panko Fried Shrimp, Seared Georges Bank Scallops or 9 oz. Top Sirloin.

Fourth Course (choose one) – Brownie Batter Cake or Pot De Crème Trio (Vanilla Ginger, Chocolate Rhubarb, Bourbon Butterscotch Brulee.)

And what’s Valentine’s Day without a fun and creative cocktail? Houlihan’s bartenders have created two special $5 cocktails that are the perfect addition to the flower and candy-filled day.

Love Potion – St. Germain Elderflower liqueur, Stoli Vodka, fresh sour poured over our red Aperol-tea ice cube, changing the cocktail’s flavor as it melts.

Cupid Concoction – Premium French vodka infused with organic blood orange juice, mango and passion fruit and La Marca Prosecco float.

The special Valentine’s bar creations will also be available Tuesday, February 13 through Thursday, February 15. The four-course prix fixe Valentine’s Day menu and drink features are available at participating restaurants.

About Houlihan’s

Established in 1972, Houlihan’s has 70 locations, primarily throughout the Midwest and the eastern United States. An American restaurant and bar, Houlihan’s menu features center-cut steaks, fresh seafood entrées, baked-to-order flatbreads and artisan salads and sandwiches along with an interesting, everyday wine and cocktail selection. Houlihan’s offers dishes in both small and large portions and is dedicated to developing menu options that address ever-evolving consumer lifestyles.

Leawood, Kansas-based Houlihan’s is privately owned by Houlihan’s Restaurants, Inc. For information on Houlihan’s or for information on franchise opportunities, visit www.houlihans.com.

