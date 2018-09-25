Hotel Bethlehem moving Penn State Berkey Creamery ice cream parlor across street

Starting Thursday, you can get your scoop of Penn State Berkey Creamery ice cream at the new Hotel B Ice Cream Parlor at 465 Main St. in historic Bethlehem.

Hotel Bethlehem is moving its ice cream parlor from its four-year-old digs inside The Shoppe at Hotel Bethlehem to the former Bethlehem Star Cafe space across the street to help increase foot traffic, according to a news release.

The ice cream parlor will serve 12 ice cream flavors, including local favorite Alumni Swirl, along with several hot and cold beverages as part of its soft opening.

Managing partner Bruce A. Haines saw the cafe’s summer closure as “a business opportunity to increase sales for the ice cream parlor,” according to the release.

“I have had my eye on this location for our Penn State Creamery ice cream since shortly after we opened The Shoppe in 2014,” Haines said in the release. “The Ladies Boutique business has exploded and needs all the space it can get in the hotel and this is a better location for our ice cream visibility directly across from the Tap Room. Both spaces will now double their footprint.”

Following the move, the hotel plans to renovate The Shoppe, with improvements set to wrap up in mid-October. The changes will allow the The Shoppe to carry more ladies fashions and accessories.

The Hotel B Ice Cream Parlor, which has plans to serve old time candies and pastries down the road, will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting Oct. 20.

The Penn State Nittany Lion will be present, THON students will collect donations and blue and white will be represented throughout the south end of Main Street during the festivities. The ice cream parlor and hotel plan to give a percentage of their sales that day to THON.

