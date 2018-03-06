Hotel Americano Leads the Armory Show Pop-Up Restaurants Lineup

Another New York Fashion Week is behind us, and yet another Armory Show (March 8-11) is now upon us. But unlike those finicky fashionistas, art people generally, you know, occasionally have to eat something.

And this year, they will be very well fed (and hydrated) indeed. As a continuation of the fair’s ongoing series of exclusive food and drink pop-ups, the Armory have announced the 2018 lineup – and we’re pretty sure it’s going to provide a challenging distraction from the actual art.

Leading the way is the Hotel Americano, the Chelsea hotspot from Mexico’s Grupo Habita, which has remained – since its 2011 opening – one of the supreme art world social galvanizers. But everything from trendster veggie magnet by CHLOE. to a fab Pommery Champagne Bar will be on hand this year, doling out the much needed sustenance between booth hopping. Here’s the lowdown.

Hotel Americano

Will be split between a temporary outpost of the Americano restaurant, at Pier 94, serving up sophisticated, Latin accented French dishes, and a cocktail bar based on the hotel’s buzzing rooftop scene, at Pier 92.

Il Buco Alimentari & Vineria

Noho’s molto romantico Il Buco opened this more casual food market and wine bar in 2011, and it’s been a wild success ever since. Expect exquisite antipasti, plates of salumi, and creative pasta specialties, at the Pier 92 VIP lounge.

by CHLOE.

Chloe Coscarelli’s veggie-chic empire has been busy expanding to LA, Boston, even London’s Covent Garden. This pop-up will feed the art world’s meat-averse denizens with grab-and-go soups, salads, sandwiches and the brand’s beloved vegan sweets.

–

Butterfield Market

The century-old Upper East Side market will do grab-and-go sandwiches, salads, coffee and tea at the West End of Pier 94. As the day winds down, go for a casual beer, wine, or weekend bloody mary.

The Sosta

by CHLOE.’s cheery NoLIta Italian spinoff will be serving up its healthy pastas – including the tasty spaghetti pie – as well as decadent Nutella sandwiches. Located at the Pier 94 Staircase Lounge.

Juice Press

For healthy smoothies, detox hits and vitamin-infused refuelings, the Juice Press cart will be roaming the fair. For maximum salubriousness, try to stay close to it at all times.

Pommery Champagne Bar

Pier 94 will once again have this glamorous little schmoozing point, serving up premium bubbles by the glass, as well as Pommery’s signature POP mini bottles.

The post Hotel Americano Leads the Armory Show Pop-Up Restaurants Lineup appeared first on BlackBook.