Eric Holllis, TruPlace
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Hot property: Annapolis home in gated community offers plenty of space

October 8, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Eric Holllis, TruPlace

Hot property: This $1,850,000 home is located at 1713 Foxgrape Lane in Annapolis.