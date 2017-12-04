Hot Plate Soul Kitchen opens at former Shankara space in south Bethlehem

“Experience the spirit of true southern hospitality” at south Bethlehem’s newest restaurant, Hot Plate Soul Kitchen.

The bi-level eatery, offering Cajun shrimp, collard greens, honey-dipped fried chicken and other southern fare, opened Friday at the former Shankara Vegan Restaurant and Organic Juice Bar space at 201 E. Third St.

Co-owner and chef T.R. Burns, of Bethlehem, describes the cuisine as “down-home food.”

Menu highlights include starters such as jerk chicken poppers and smoked turkey legs, “slamwiches” such as a salmon burger and Cajun fried fish wrap, waffle options such as smothered chicken and waffles and double chocolate waffles, seafood selections such as shrimp and grits and salmon croquette, soul rolls such as sweet potato and mac and cheese and side dishes such as candy yams and sauteed string beans.

More than a dozen “main soul food dishes” ($12-$16), served with two sides and a corn bread muffin, range from Burns barbecue pork ribs and Shaba curry chicken to “U Jive Turkey Wings” and “Stuck on Stewed Oxtails.”

Vegetarian dishes include smothered cauliflower in Hotplate gravy, smothered black bean meatloaf and a curry vegetable platter, among others.

Burns, who has over 10 years experience in the restaurant industry, is operating the restaurant with his wife, Mya.

The duo overhauled the space to include new dry wall, kitchen equipment and more.

Walls and furniture are adorned with motivational messages and the second floor has been converted into a lounge, which hosts events such as live music, entrepreneurship classes and cooking shows for Influence TV Network, which Burns owns.

“The main focus will be the food, but we’re going to be offering a lot of entertainment,” T.R. said.

Hot Plate, offering seating for around 60, is open 2-9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. Info: 610-419-0498.

