Hot dog shop Potts’ on Tilghman rebrands to Perfectly Frank in South Whitehall

A popular hot dog shop in South Whitehall Township has beefed up its operation with a new name, look and menu item.

Potts’ on Tilghman, at 4235 Tilghman St., on Jan. 1 was rebranded as Perfectly Frank.

The nearly 10-year-old shop is run by Christina Potts Williams, a granddaughter of the late William Potts, who opened the original Potts’ Doggie Shop near Moravian College in Bethlehem in 1971.

Potts’ shops continue to operate on West Fairview Street and Easton Avenue in Bethlehem, East Thomas Street in Coopersburg, Chestnut Street in Emmaus, South Broad Street in Nazareth, Cherryville Road in Northampton and Hamilton Boulevard in South Whitehall Township.

“We enjoyed many successful years, made many friends, and have been recognized in numerous publications all thanks to our loyal customers,” a message on Perfectly Frank’s website reads. “To celebrate our 10 year anniversary, we decided to rebrand and individualize with a new name and fresh look. Although the name and appearance has changed, the owner, quality, and customer appreciation remains.”

In addition to changing the shop’s name, Potts Williams renovated the space, adding a wall partition, chalkboard menu and fresh coat of greenish-gray wall paint.

“It’s a totally new look from the old red, black and white color scheme,” Potts Williams said.

The shop, with a few counter seats, also introduced a sausage sandwich, featuring sauteed peppers and onions and optional sauce, which has been a “big hit” in its first few weeks, Potts Williams said.

The business’ most popular menu item continues to be a signature hot dog, priced at $1.60 and featuring mustard, onions and chili, Potts Williams added.

Customers are welcome to craft their own hot dog by choosing from other toppings such as barbecue sauce, hot peppers, pickles, sauerkraut and sriracha mayonnaise.

Combo meals, where you supplement your hot dog with a drink and side such as coleslaw, macaroni salad or potato salad, also are available.

Perfectly Frank, which now accepts debit and credit cards, supports other regional businesses, including Berks hot dogs, Clover Farms Dairy, A-Treat Bottling Co. and K. Heeps Butcher & Food Distributor.

The shop, open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, will continue to accept Potts' on Tilghman gift certificates through January 2020. Info: 484-221-9997; perfectlyfrankhotdogs.com.

