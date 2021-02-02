Host the Ultimate Watch Party with Logan’s Roadhouse

The Real American Roadhouse to offer buy two get one free Party Packs on Feb. 7

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) From first downs to touchdowns, Logan’s Roadhouse has you covered for the Big Game.

On Sunday, Feb. 7, the Real American Roadhouse is offering guests an unbeatable deal that’ll have everyone doing touchdown celebrations. Available to-go and for same-day delivery, guests that buy two of these Party Packs will receive one of equal or lesser value for FREE!

Made-From-Scratch Potato Skins ($29.99) – Topped with melted cheddar cheese, bacon bits and green onions, served with sour cream.

($29.99) – Topped with melted cheddar cheese, bacon bits and green onions, served with sour cream. Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders ($34.99) – 24 all-natural chicken tenders, hand-breaded and served with honey mustard.

($34.99) – 24 all-natural chicken tenders, hand-breaded and served with honey mustard. Original Roadies ($34.99) – 12 mini steakhouse burgers topped with American cheese and pickles on Logan’s signature yeast rolls.

($34.99) – 12 mini steakhouse burgers topped with American cheese and pickles on Logan’s signature yeast rolls. Spinach & Artichoke Dip ($44.99) – A warm, creamy blend of spinach, artichokes, Swiss and Parmesan cheeses, served with house-made tortilla chips.

($44.99) – A warm, creamy blend of spinach, artichokes, Swiss and Parmesan cheeses, served with house-made tortilla chips. Fried Wings or Mesquite Wood-Grilled Wings ($49.99) – 30 wings smothered with your choice of Teriyaki, Buffalo, Chipotle or BBQ sauce.

($49.99) – 30 wings smothered with your choice of Teriyaki, Buffalo, Chipotle or BBQ sauce. Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs ($79.99) – Slow-cooked in-house for maximum flavor.

“Whether you’re hosting a small watch party or tailgating at home, Logan’s Party Packs are the perfect addition for your championship spread,” said Logan’s Director of Marketing Kristen Hohl. “There are three things people always look forward to when it comes to the Big Game: football, commercials and food. With everything from Ribs and Wings to Potato Skins, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. So be sure to make a game plan and take advantage of this delicious deal. You won’t regret it.”

The Roadhouse Tailgate Party Packs feed 10-12 people. To order, call your local Logan’s restaurant or order online at logansroadhouse.com .

About Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse is a leading steakhouse headquartered in Nashville. Offering mesquite wood-grilled steaks, signature yeast rolls and American-inspired signature favorites for 28 years, Logan’s has 113 corporate and 23 franchise restaurants in 23 states. For more information, visit logansroadhouse.com and follow Logan’s Roadhouse on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About SPB Hospitality

SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 39 states and the District of Columbia. The Company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. SPB Hospitality also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com

