Host a Slam Dunk Watch Party this Month with Dickey’s Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

World’s largest barbecue concept offering party packs, wings, ribs and more during the college basketball mania

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) With 80 years of Texas-style barbecue under its belt, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is a blue blood when it comes to college hoops watch parties!

From the first tipoff to the National Championship Game, the world’s largest barbecue concept is offering game-changing deals for The Big Dance that are conveniently available for same-day delivery , pickup, curbside and to-go. Make sure you’re the MVP of your watch party by bringing your game day menu to the next level. Tournament specials include:

Dickey’s Big Yellow Box Ribs & Wings Party Pack ($115) – A combination of 18 ribs and 24 wings, mac and cheese, coleslaw, rolls, barbecue sauce and ranch dressing. Pricing and participation may vary by location.

($115) – A combination of 18 ribs and 24 wings, mac and cheese, coleslaw, rolls, barbecue sauce and ranch dressing. Pricing and participation may vary by location. Pit-Smoked Wings – Available in six, nine, 12, 18 and 24 pieces.

– Available in six, nine, 12, 18 and 24 pieces. Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs – Available in six, nine, 12, 18 and 24 pieces.

– Available in six, nine, 12, 18 and 24 pieces. $5 Off Any Party Pack – Use code 5off25 (for online and Dickey’s App orders only).

For Fall-Off-the-Bone Ribs and Pit-Smoked Wings, Dickey’s offers endless saucabilities to choose from, including fan favorites like Rib Rub and Classic Barbecue Sauce or bold flavors such as Sweet Barbecue, Carolina Barbecue, Buffalo, Hot Buffalo, Texas Hot and Lemon Pepper – perfect for hosting a small group of people with a variety of flavor preferences.

“We’re excited for another year of feeding our hungry college basketball fans as they embrace the roller coaster of emotions that happen in March,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We have options and flavors for every watch party. From the solo fan on the couch to the standing-room-only living room viewers, Dickey’s has you covered with Legit. Texas. Barbecue

!”

In addition, Dickey’s is offering guests free doorstep delivery! Let Dickey’s deliver fresh pit-smoked barbecue directly to your door. Simply select the “Doorstep Drop Off” option at checkout. *Valid for orders of $10 or more placed through dickeys.com or the Dickey’s App.

Call Dickey’s catering experts at 1.866.BARBECUE (866.227.2328) or request a quote on dickeys.com to discover the variety of catering options available for watch parties of any size.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. , the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. Dickey’s Barbecue 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com .

The post Host a Slam Dunk Watch Party this Month with Dickey’s Legit. Texas. Barbecue. first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.