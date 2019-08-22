Host an End of Summer Seafood Celebration with Red Lobster To Go Deals

With seafood being the cuisine of summer, what better way to celebrate the end of everyone’s favorite season than with Red Lobster’s Party Platters and Family-Style Feasts To Go? Leave the work to the seafood experts at Red Lobster this Labor Day weekend and soak in the last moments of sun with friends, family and full bellies.

Red Lobster’s Party Platters and Family-Style Feasts make it easier to entertain in the summer heat by eliminating the need for a fiery oven or baking in the sun by the grill. Consumers can visit the Red Lobster website to order fan-favorite dishes To Go (and in even bigger portions):

Party Platters: Signature Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail, Petite Maine Lobster Tails, Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Walt’s Favorite Shrimp

Family-Style Feasts (Serves 6 people): Wood-Frilled Salmon, RL Signature Lobster Linguini Alfredo, Linguini Alfredo (with Shrimp, Crab or Cajun Chicken) or Create Your Own All items come with 12 Cheddar Bay Biscuits and a choice of Family-Style Salad or Family-Style Soup!

Even better? Kick up your summer celebration with these great deals on Red Lobster To Go:

August 18 – 25 : Get 15% off To Go orders picked up in-restaurant , using code Lobster11!

: Get , using code Lobster11! August 26 – September 1 : Enjoy FREE delivery , where available, for To Go orders placed on RedLobster.com

: Enjoy , where available, for To Go orders placed on RedLobster.com Starting August 12, NEW Red Lobster diners will get a dozen FREE Cheddar Bay Biscuits when placing a delivery order through GrubHub

