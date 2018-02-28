Hopscotch’s Third Toronto Location Now Open on Queen Street

Hopscotch, the Toronto-based health food concept known for its chef-driven menu made with fresh and locally-sourced ingredients, has opened its third location at 224 Queen Street West in Toronto.

The Health-Conscious Concept Donates All Opening Proceeds To Toronto Foundation for Student Success

Toronto, Canada (RestaurantNews.com) The Ontario-based health food concept, Hopscotch, has officially opened their newest location at 224 Queen Street West in Toronto. The fast casual restaurant, known for their affordable, chef-inspired menu boasting fresh and locally-sourced ingredients, donated all opening proceeds to Toronto Foundation for Student Success as part of their commitment to help and inspire the surrounding community.

“We’re ecstatic to finally have our doors open on Queen Street,” said Aiden Booth, who co-founded Hopscotch in 2015 alongside his brother Wyatt. “We’re also thrilled to be, once again, donating our opening proceeds to a local organization. Supporting and inspiring the community around us has always been a cornerstone of the Hopscotch mission and is one of the aspects of this business we’re most proud of.”

The Queen Street store is the largest Hopscotch location yet, spanning over 1500 square feet and featuring 30 seats where customers can sit and enjoy a freshly prepared and health-conscious meal. The concept’s menu is affordable, health-focused, and offers a variety of vegan, vegetarian, dairy-free, and gluten-free options. Standouts include Millennial-favorite loaded toasts, hearty salads, grain bowls, and breakfast options like smoothies and fresh-pressed juices. The modern chef-inspired menu appeals to a broad range of customers and sets Hopscotch apart from competitors, along with their commitment to sustainable and environmentally-friendly packaging, something not commonly seen in the fast-casual space.

To continue their tradition of teaming with outside chefs to bring in new, innovative, and fresh offerings, the brand recently collaborated with renowned Indian-born, Canadian chef and restaurateur Vikram Vij to introduce three new seasonal menu items. Selections include Curry On, with a base of brown rice and mesclun greens, topped with chicken, butternut squash, edamame, cauliflower, broccoli, scallions, cilantro, and crispy chickpeas covered in curry sauce; Butter Days featuring Indian butter chicken, butternut squash, broccoli, cauliflower, cilantro, and crispy chickpeas over a bed of brown rice and romaine, and served with naan bread; and Beets by Vij with beets, sesame roasted tofu, portobello mushroom mix, organic quinoa, kale, radish, carrots, mint, and sesame seeds tossed in a sesame-ginger vinaigrette and served with naan bread.

Hopscotch currently operates two additional locations (King Street in Toronto and in London, ON) and has six stores in progress. A Vaughan Mills location is set to open next month, followed by a Fort York store in Spring 2018.

The concept is partnered with Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries, The Halal Guys, and Qdoba Mexican Grill, as their exclusive franchise development partner to grow the brand. Hopscotch is currently looking for experienced

multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in major markets. To learn more about Hopscotch franchising opportunities please visit www.go.fransmart.com/hopscotchpr.

About Hopscotch

Hopscotch is a fast-casual concept restaurant with locations in Scotiabank Plaza (40 King St. W, Toronto, ON), Queen Street West (224 Queen Street West, Toronto, ON), London (201 Queens Ave., London, ON) and coming soon to Vaughan Mills (1 Bass Pro Mills Dr., Concord, ON), Fort York (115 Fort York Blvd., Toronto, ON) and Edmonton. The restaurant offers chef-inspired dishes made with locally-sourced and sustainable ingredients. Their menu hosts a mélange of traditional and innovative dishes ranging from organic salads, rice and quinoa bowls and smoothies. Hopscotch received the Silver Award for Best New Fast Food Concept at the Shop! Awards 2017.

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for over 10 years. Company founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, The Halal Guys, and Qdoba Mexican Grill from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 3,000 restaurants in 45 states and 35 countries. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth—as of 2017, more than 1,000 new restaurants are in development across their current portfolio.

