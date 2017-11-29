Hopscotch Announces Sales of Multi-Unit Franchise Deals in Two Canadian Markets

Hopscotch, the Ontario-based healthy and sustainable fast-casual concept, has signed two multi-unit franchise deals that will bring three additional stores to the Toronto market, as well as open four locations in Edmonton, Alberta. The first openings in both markets are slated for the end of 2018.

The Contracts Will Expand The Health-Conscious Concept Into Edmonton & Open New Locations In Toronto

Toronto, Canada (RestaurantNews.com) Hopscotch, Ontario’s popular health-conscious fast-casual concept, has announced the signing of two multi-unit franchisees in Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta. The Toronto deal will bring three additional locations to the Toronto market over the next four years, while the four-unit Edmonton deal will open the concept’s first stores in Alberta. Both deals are expected to have their first franchised location open by the end of 2018.

The inspired concept, founded by brothers and young entrepreneurs Wyatt and Aiden Booth, appeals to a broad range of customers and offers an innovative approach to healthy cuisine. Their commitment to using fresh, locally-sourced, sustainable ingredients whenever possible and environmentally-friendly packaging sets Hopscotch apart from the rest of the fast-casual sector. The modern concept was founded on the mission to help and inspire the surrounding community and has pledged to use proceeds from the Edmonton and Toronto locations’ opening days to fund healthy eating programs at local public schools.

“My brother and I are proud to see Hopscotch grow so quickly and continue to bring healthy, sustainable and delicious cuisine to new and existing markets,” says Aiden Booth. “We’ve been anxious to find franchisees who are as passionate about the brand as we are, and we feel like we’ve finally found that with our Toronto and Edmonton partners.”

Hopscotch teams with local chefs to create an affordable and health-conscious menu featuring a variety of vegan, vegetarian, dairy-free, and gluten-free dishes. Favorites include entrees like loaded toasts, hearty salads and bowls, and breakfast options, as well as a varietal menu of nutritious parfaits, smoothies, and fresh juices. Hopscotch recently announced a partnership with renowned Canadian Chef Vikram Vij to create three seasonal winter menu items that will be available at Hopscotch locations.

Hopscotch has also hired 30-year franchise industry veteran Ward McKay as its new Chief Operating Officer. McKay brings with him strategic operations experience, most recently and notably from Starbucks Coffee Canada, where he served as VP of Operations and grew the brand from 200 to over 1,000 Canadian locations.

Hopscotch is partnered with Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries, The Halal Guys, and Qdoba Mexican Grill, as their exclusive franchise development partner to grow the brand. Hopscotch is currently looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in major markets. To learn more about Hopscotch franchising opportunities please visit www.go.fransmart.com/hopscotchpr.

About Hopscotch



Hopscotch is a fast-casual concept restaurant with locations in Scotiabank Plaza (40 King St. W, Toronto, ON), Queen Street West (224 Queen Street West, Toronto, ON), London (201 Queens Ave., London, ON) and coming soon to Vaughan Mills (1 Bass Pro Mills Dr., Concord, ON), Fort York (115 Fort York Blvd., Toronto, ON) and Edmonton. The restaurant offers chef-inspired dishes made with locally sourced and sustainable ingredients. Their menu hosts a mélange of traditional and innovative dishes ranging from organic salads, rice and quinoa bowls and smoothies. Hopscotch received the Silver Award for Best New Fast Food Concept at the Shop! Awards 2017.

About Fransmart



Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for over 10 years. Company founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, The Halal Guys, and Qdoba Mexican Grill from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 3,000 restaurants in 45 states and 35 countries. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth – as of 2017, more than 1,000 new restaurants are in development across their current portfolio.

