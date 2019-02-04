HopCat beer bar closes in Chicago: 'We picked the wrong location'

The chain of HopCat beer bars is shuttering its Chicago location after a mere 2 ½ years, and the reason is simple.

“We picked the wrong location,” HopCat founder Mark Sellers said Monday.

Founded in Grand Rapids, Mich., in 2008, and quickly establishing itself as one of the nation’s renowned beer bars, HopCat embarked on an aggressive expansion that included a ’70s-themed outpost in the Lincoln Park neighborhood in September 2016.

In typical HopCat fashion, it arrived with a bang: 130 taps amid 8,500 square feet.

But HopCat quickly ran into headwinds in Chicago. Sellers had been encouraged by Lincoln Park’s dense population and the amount of traffic that passed by on Clark Street. However, he realized that Lincoln Park wasn’t much of a draw for beer drinkers.

“It’s not a bar district or restaurant district, so we didn’t have the critical mass that helps in a place like Bucktown or River North,” he said. “That was the issue for us.”

Sellers acknowledged HopCat was too casual in choosing its location, in a former Italian restaurant at 2577 N. Clark St., in part because of his perceived familiarity with the city. Sellers lived here from 1998 until 2007.

“Everyone deferred to me because they thought I knew what I was talking about and I didn’t, apparently,” Sellers said. “We shouldn’t have been in a location where we were the destination. It’s harder if you’re the only thing of interest.”

He noted that operating in Chicago also comes with challenges and competition that doesn’t exist in other large Midwestern cities where HopCat operates, including Minneapolis, St. Louis and Indianapolis.

“It’s the largest city we’re in by far, and we get drowned out a little bit,” he said. “Chicago is really competitive, and when you have amazing restaurants within five or 10 minutes of where you live, getting people into an Uber and going to another neighborhood, that’s tough.”

Since 2008, HopCat had grown to 17 locations in nine states, including the Chicago location.

The chain made news late last year for dropping the name of its “crack fries” (which have since been renamed “cosmik fries”), noting that “the drug crack has devastated many of the communities that we serve.”

Sellers said HopCat may attempt a new location in Chicago in the coming years.

“We’re not done with Chicago, and we’d like to give it another try, probably in a few years,” he said. “I know we can make it work there. It works everywhere else.”

He laughed ruefully and added, “Or it has so far.”

